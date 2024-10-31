Researchers uncover promising side effect of solar farms: 'Opportunity to provide a net benefit'

An incredible win-win technology for the health of the Earth.

The growth of new technologies can often have unforeseen negative knock-on effects elsewhere. However, sometimes, there can also be unexpected benefits.

Scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory have found that solar farms can also help reverse the decline in pollinator populations.

CNET, which summarized the organization's study, noted that estimates suggest pollinators are declining at a rate of 2% a year. These creatures are essential to our food chain, as they help plants reproduce — including food crops — so their survival is paramount to human survival.

The Argonne National Laboratory found that "conscious design" of solar farms can boost pollinator numbers after studying two sites in Minnesota. With native plants surrounding the installations helping to encourage the presence of birds and bees, pollinator numbers tripled in just four years.

Ecologist Lee Walston, who works for the organization, said the benefits don't end there. "We also see increased pollinator visits to adjacent farmland," Walston said. "There's a lot of opportunity to provide a net benefit with habitat enhancement at these sites."

As CNET observed, further research has found that surrounding panels with vegetation can help improve the technology's productivity. This makes the areas in which they are located cooler and increases efficiency.

Farmers have also found that solar panels can work in harmony with livestock. Animals like sheep help to keep the land surrounding the technology well-maintained, and the panels provide shade and shelter for the creatures in adverse weather conditions. Known as agrivoltaics, this type of combined land use is becoming increasingly popular.

We all need to cut the production of planet-warming pollution that traps heat in our atmosphere and causes thermometer readings to creep up.

Warmer temperatures result in longer, stronger, and more intense extreme weather events that put human survival at risk and can bring untold financial damage.

However, solar panels help to reduce the production of planet-warming pollution from an energy sector that overwhelmingly relies on coal, oil, and gas by generating pollution-free power. Solar farms can also increase pollinator numbers, which makes it an incredible win-win technology for the health of the Earth.

It's not just pollinators and agricultural professionals who can take advantage of the benefits of solar panels. Homeowners can significantly reduce their energy bills with the technology, too, and grants and tax credits are available to cut the upfront costs thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and other state-specific initiatives.

