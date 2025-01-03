Video captures Yellowstone ranger yelling at tourists endangering themselves at park: 'Leave it alone and give it space'

Park regulations demand that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife, like bison, elk, and deer.

A recurring problem in national parks is visitors neglecting warnings to stay away from potentially aggressive wildlife.

This is illustrated best in a video recently posted to YouTube by Kevin French (@kevinfrench1889) displaying a ranger yelling at tourists to "get back in your car" while bison were present on the road.

As reported by Unofficial Networks, the tourists stopped too close to look at the passing animal on the roads of Yellowstone National Park, both causing a traffic jam and jeopardizing the safety of the bison.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

There are about 3,000 to 6,000 bison within Yellowstone National Park, a feat that is all the more amazing considering they were previously designated as endangered. In the 1800s, bison were slaughtered by settlers. It wasn't until the early 20th century that conservation herds were created and helped to rebuild populations. There are now about 20,500 Plains bison in conservation herds.

Bison are no longer near extinction, but issues like a loss of biodiversity within the park remain challenges to their population.

Park visitors are undoubtedly a factor in this problem. A park press release explained that a man pleaded guilty in May 2023 to intentionally disturbing wildlife. He grabbed a struggling newborn bison calf and pushed it up from the river and onto the roadway. The calf ended up dying.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The press release stated that "approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space."

Park regulations demand that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife, like bison, elk, and deer. Failing to adhere to the rules can result in fines if caught, while the more serious consequences are injuries, and even death. When visiting nature on vacation, it's vital to respect wildlife and the local ecosystems.

Bison can be unpredictable, especially when they are trying to protect their calf from potential threats during rutting season. Thus, the general rule of thumb is to give these animals their space, as it can result in negative outcomes for the bison and tourists.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.