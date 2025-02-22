State relocates over a dozen wolves through controversial capture-and-release method: 'Do not kill'

The Eagle and Pitkin counties in Colorado now count 15 more wolves, following a successful capture-and-release operation.

State wildlife officials have released 15 wolves from Canada over the last week in what science news site Phys.org says is the second round of a "historic, voter-mandated" reintroduction of the predator.

Captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) biologists in British Columbia and Copper Creek, the wolves — including a mother and her pups — were released in the central mountains of Colorado, bringing the state's total known wild wolf population to 29.

An agency statement read, "There are no concerns about reintroducing wolves that are from packs that are involved in situations of repeated livestock depredations."

This is the second of three to five wolf release seasons, and no further release is planned this year.

"Colorado's arms are open to these pioneering and resilient wolves," Courtney Vail, the chair of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project board, said in a statement. "Colorado's endeavor is historic because it is state-led and reflects the will of our citizens."

In late 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 114, mandating CPW to develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in the state, west of the continental divide, by the end of 2023. The proposition was passed with a narrow margin.

On its website, CPW also mentions that the safety of its staff had been threatened, and that two of the 10 wolves reintroduced in 2023 had been illegally shot. "The gray wolf in Colorado is protected by the federal Endangered Species Act and state law. Penalties for illegal take can vary and include fines up to $100,000, jail time and loss of hunting privileges," the agency says.

While efforts by ranching organizations to stop the reintroduction have so far failed, "opponents … earlier this month launched a ballot initiative that, if organizers collect enough signatures, would ask voters in 2026 to stop the program," Phys.org reported.

For too long, the wolf has been seen as a predator to eliminate. According to Defenders of Wildlife, people hunted wolves to near-extinction in 48 states. Since 2022, the gray wolf has been protected under the Endangered Species Act in most U.S. states.

In reality, they help balance natural ecosystems by keeping deer and elk populations healthy, for instance, as they usually choose older or sick individuals as prey, which in turn can benefit other plant and animal species.

And where ecosystems thrive, we thrive.

But because few people know that, online users did not welcome the news warmly. Some expressed concerns for themselves, while others were worried about the newly free wolves.

"Why aren't they releasing wolves in Denver and Boulder counties? They made this happen, they should live with it," one Facebook user commented.

"How about an open season on wolf poachers?" another added.

"Don't shoot, poison or trap these wolves," one more user warned. "Be kind and respect Denver's eco-choice to save the animals … Respect the authorities ... Do not kill the wolves."

