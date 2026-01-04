Woman shares footage of battle removing dangerous growth from yard: 'Small but mighty'

In the ever-growing fight against invasive species, a TikTok user has shared a simple, accessible tool for removing one of the most widespread invasive plants.

"Tackling invasive ivy with my small but mighty @Victorinox camper Swiss army knife!" the post description reads.

The video highlights English ivy, a highly invasive vine that spreads across forest floors and thrives in areas densely populated with tall trees. This is because the ivy is known for crawling up the full length of trees, as The Nature Educator (@thenatureeducator) showcases in the video.

#MadeToBePrepared #InvasiveSpecies #Conservation ♬ original sound - thenatureeducator @thenatureeducator Tackling invasive ivy with my small but mighty @Victorinox Camper Swiss Army Knife! I always bring this multitool along with me on my adventures as it has 13 functions which are helpful for various situations in the outdoors. One way I use my multitool, is by tackling invasive species such as English Ivy! This evergreen climbing vine or groundcover outcompetes native biodiversity and chokes trees. The Camper's saw allows me to cut thick roots and the knives are great for cutting smaller roots and stems. Consider bringing along a Camper Swiss Army Knife on your nature adventures to be prepared and help protect nature! Keep your eyes out for invasive plants and consider contributing to restoration by helping to remove them! #MyVictorinox

She outlines that the ivy growing on the tree in this way has a variety of adverse effects on the health of the plant because it blocks sunlight, steals water and nutrients for itself, and even weighs the tree down to the point that it can fall over if the ivy growth gets out of hand, putting forest critters and passersby at risk.

The educator then demonstrates a solution for removing the ivy by using the knife's saw blade to cut the thick roots at the base of the tree. She then uses a smaller knife to cut the ivy where it attaches to the tree. This allows her to easily remove the thick vines after repeating the process for each tendril.

She makes it clear that you should not remove the vines higher up on the tree, as that could damage the tree. You can remove the ivy from the bottom of the tree and the ground surrounding the tree. "Seriously cool," one commenter said. "Thanks!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Demonstrating how to take care of English ivy and spreading awareness about how one small tool can have a significant impact on the fight against invasive species is integral to permanently removing dangers from critical ecosystems.

English ivy is just one of many species that spread easily and threaten native wildlife and flora, as numerous invaders can outcompete native species, reducing biodiversity.

They can also spell an expensive headache for homeowners who have to remove them. Invasive species can even take over after they are bought under the pretense of being suitable.

One of the most effective ways to reduce the impacts of invasive species is to plant and support native species.

Rewilding your yard and investing in a natural lawn can also reduce your monthly maintenance and water costs since native species rarely require much work, as they're already adapted to their local climates.

These plants can also create and support healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which return the favor by preserving our food supply.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.