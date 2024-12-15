  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks online debate after sharing plan to remove invasive species: 'This kind of goes a little bit against the spirit of [it]'

Removing invasive plants from your yard can be a win for the environment — but only if you do it correctly.

by Mariah Botkin
Removing invasive plants from your yard can be a win for the environment — but only if you do it correctly.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Removing invasive plants from your yard can be a win for the environment — but only if you do it correctly.

A Reddit post in the r/NativePlantGardening community sparked a conversation on effective invasive plant removal.

Removing invasive plants from your yard can be a win for the environment — but only if you do it correctly.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Removing invasive plants from your yard can be a win for the environment — but only if you do it correctly.
Photo Credit: Reddit

A user from North Carolina sought advice on removing Japanese privet, known for being invasive, and replacing them with native shrubs such as flowering dogwoods and azaleas. 

The homeowner's removal plan involved the common practice of "stump cut + glyphosate/triclopyr treatment." 

One commenter advised the original poster to cut the invasive shrubs close to the ground and treat the stumps with triclopyr ester mixed with diesel using a 1-to-3 ratio or following the label on the herbicide. 

"This mixture has zero soil activity so you could plant shrubs at the same time as treatment of privet. Zero wait time and zero impact to surrounding plants provided you don't get the mixture on anything," the commenter said.

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

A few users suggested glyphosate. "I usually drill a hole in the stumps and just squirt some 40% glyphosate inside," one said. "Haven't had anything come back up." Another commenter responded to someone who suggested spraying it with glyphosate, saying, "This kind of goes a little bit against the spirit of native planting imo," and cautioning that spraying glyphosate can have negative effects on pollinators and other living creatures. 

Removing invasive species such as Japanese privet is essential for promoting biodiversity and supporting healthy ecosystems. Invasive plants outcompete native flora, disrupt habitats, and threaten wildlife — over 40% of endangered species are at risk because of invasive species

For homeowners looking to replace invasive species, native shrubs offer several advantages. Native plants require less maintenance, reduce water bills, and create healthier ecosystems that support essential pollinators, helping protect the food supply.

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🔘 Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

🔘 One hour a week ⌛

🔘 Less than one hour ⏳

🔘 I don't have any plants 😢

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For anyone considering a yard transformation, check out our guide on rewilding and our guide on switching to a natural lawn to make your yard a haven for pollinators and native wildlife.

Several users also recommended native plant alternatives. 

"I've been replacing my privet shrubs with native spice bush (lindera benzoin)," one said.

"I've done the same a couple years ago. I cut the privets as close as possible to the ground and then treated the stumps with glyphosate. In between them, I planted ninebark cultivars, and they've done really well," another wrote.

One user added, "Perfect spot for native azalea- morning sun."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x