Homeowner sparks online debate after sharing plan to remove invasive species: 'This kind of goes a little bit against the spirit of [it]'

Removing invasive plants from your yard can be a win for the environment — but only if you do it correctly.

A Reddit post in the r/NativePlantGardening community sparked a conversation on effective invasive plant removal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A user from North Carolina sought advice on removing Japanese privet, known for being invasive, and replacing them with native shrubs such as flowering dogwoods and azaleas.

The homeowner's removal plan involved the common practice of "stump cut + glyphosate/triclopyr treatment."

One commenter advised the original poster to cut the invasive shrubs close to the ground and treat the stumps with triclopyr ester mixed with diesel using a 1-to-3 ratio or following the label on the herbicide.

"This mixture has zero soil activity so you could plant shrubs at the same time as treatment of privet. Zero wait time and zero impact to surrounding plants provided you don't get the mixture on anything," the commenter said.

A few users suggested glyphosate. "I usually drill a hole in the stumps and just squirt some 40% glyphosate inside," one said. "Haven't had anything come back up." Another commenter responded to someone who suggested spraying it with glyphosate, saying, "This kind of goes a little bit against the spirit of native planting imo," and cautioning that spraying glyphosate can have negative effects on pollinators and other living creatures.

Removing invasive species such as Japanese privet is essential for promoting biodiversity and supporting healthy ecosystems. Invasive plants outcompete native flora, disrupt habitats, and threaten wildlife — over 40% of endangered species are at risk because of invasive species.

For homeowners looking to replace invasive species, native shrubs offer several advantages. Native plants require less maintenance, reduce water bills, and create healthier ecosystems that support essential pollinators, helping protect the food supply.

For anyone considering a yard transformation, check out our guide on rewilding and our guide on switching to a natural lawn to make your yard a haven for pollinators and native wildlife.

Several users also recommended native plant alternatives.

"I've been replacing my privet shrubs with native spice bush (lindera benzoin)," one said.

"I've done the same a couple years ago. I cut the privets as close as possible to the ground and then treated the stumps with glyphosate. In between them, I planted ninebark cultivars, and they've done really well," another wrote.

One user added, "Perfect spot for native azalea- morning sun."

