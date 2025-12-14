  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning as harmful growth spreads across US region: 'So horrific'

Several residents chimed in with reports of sightings.

by Hannah Slusher
The New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation just sounded the alarm about three look-alike invasive plants.

Photo Credit: iStock

A recent Facebook post from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is getting major attention online for its urgent warning about three look-alike invasive plants that can cause serious harm to people and pets. The post, which has racked up hundreds of reactions and comments, highlights giant hogweed, wild parsnip, and poison hemlock — all of which pose risks ranging from painful burns to life-threatening toxicity.

The DEC's detailed breakdown explains how deceptively similar these plants appear and why misidentifying them can be dangerous. 

One commenter described their past encounter with wild parsnip, writing that they "ended up with blisters so horrific," underscoring how quickly people can be harmed without realizing what they've touched.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE PLANTS? Giant hogweed, wild parsnip, and poison hemlock are invasive plants that can cause a...

Posted by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Invasive plant species can spread rapidly, overwhelming local ecosystems and outcompeting native vegetation. When species like giant hogweed or wild parsnip move in, they don't just pose hazards to homeowners trying to remove them — they also disrupt habitats for insects, birds, and other wildlife that rely on native plants for food and shelter.

That's one reason many homeowners are turning to native plant landscaping, which can save time, reduce maintenance costs, and lower water bills. Native lawns and gardens typically need far less irrigation and fertilizer than traditional turf grass. They also create healthier habitats for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators keep our food supply running.

Eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives such as clover lawns, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and mixed native-plant gardens offer a way to transform yards while avoiding the risks associated with removing aggressive invasive species. Even replacing just part of a lawn with native plants can have major benefits for both homeowners and local ecosystems. 


Commenters shared everything from disbelief to personal stories. 

One person recalled their neighbor mistaking an elderberry bush for giant hogweed, joking that the neighbor "just about had a heart attack." 

Another warned that their local park had entire areas "quarantined off," while others urged people to "look at poison hemlock" carefully to avoid mixing it up with harmless species. Several residents chimed in with reports of sightings, noting that these invasive plants are "all over along the roadsides."

With risks this severe — and sightings this common — it's no wonder the post struck a nerve.

Should the government be allowed to ban certain plants?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the situation 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x