Onlooker shares photo of concerning discovery in US national park: 'This is mind-blowing'

A visitor to Yosemite National Park shared a photo of tall, stalklike plants shooting up from the ground at a campsite, calling them a "monstrosity."

"This is mind blowing and I probably won't ever see mullein the same way," said one Redditor who helped to identify the plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Mullein is a tall flowering plant that is used in herbal medicine and is native to Europe, Asia, and Africa, but it is considered invasive in North America, where it grows wildly. It can often be found growing along roadsides and in open fields.

Invasive plant species are often introduced to new areas by human activity, sometimes intentionally and sometimes not. They are a threat to native plant species and wildlife. They can harm local ecosystems, which can lead to broader environmental concerns, economic issues, and human health risks.

Invasive plant species tend to grow rapidly and outcompete native plant species for resources such as water, nutrients, and sunlight. When invasive species take over an area, it can lead to a decline or even extinction of native plants, which hinders the balance of the local ecosystem. This decline in native plant species can negatively affect insects and animals that rely on the native plants for shelter and food.

When invasive plants damage food crops, they can affect the financial health of farmers and cause a decline in local economies. They can also grow so rapidly and with such strength that they can damage public utilities, which is costly and inconvenient.





By educating ourselves about what plant species are native to our area, we can avoid planting invasive species and, instead, rewild our yards by planting native plants and natural lawns. When we do this, we help keep the ecosystem balanced and help attract pollinators, birds, and other creatures that create mutually beneficial relationships.

Commenters were dismayed about the presence of the invasive mullein in Yosemite.

"I've seen acres of mullein monocultures here in Colorado," shared one Redditor. "It's very destructive."

"It hosts other invasive pests and often outcompetes native grasses," said another.

One commenter said, "I hate mullein."

