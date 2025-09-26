Experts issue warning on rapidly spreading plant wreaking havoc in US region: 'If we do nothing, we're in trouble'

A new study out of the University of Wyoming has revealed just how destructive an invasive grass called cheatgrass could be for mule deer — and the findings are alarming. Per WyoFile, if left unchecked, researchers said deer in northeast Wyoming could lose up to half of their usable habitat within the next two decades.

The problem lies in how mule deer forage. While deer may nibble on young cheatgrass shoots in the early spring, they avoid the plant entirely by summer, when it dries into long, brittle stalks. The study, published in Rangeland Ecology & Management, showed that mule deer begin steering clear of areas where cheatgrass covers more than 10% of the landscape and won't touch habitat where it makes up 20% or more.

That threshold is critical because cheatgrass is spreading rapidly across the West. Originally introduced from Europe and Asia, it grows earlier than native plants, hoards water, and fuels fast-moving wildfires that clear out native vegetation — giving the invasive species an even greater foothold.

"If we do nothing, we're in trouble," study co-author Kurt Smith told WyoFile.

This invasion threatens not only wildlife but also landowners and homeowners. Cheatgrass removal can be costly and frustrating, requiring repeated treatments.

However, there's hope: Targeted use of herbicides, along with restoration efforts, can bring mule deer back to treated areas. Ranchers and conservationists are already experimenting with eco-forward solutions ranging from reseeding with native plants to managed grazing.

The broader lesson also applies at home. Invasive plants of all kinds undermine ecosystems, but homeowners can help by choosing landscaping options that work with nature rather than against it.

Replacing even part of a traditional lawn with eco-friendly, low-maintenance options like native grasses, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save money on water bills, reduce time spent mowing, and restore habitats for pollinators. Healthier pollinator populations also mean stronger food systems for people.

As Wyoming Game and Fish Department big game migration coordinator Jill Randall told WyoFile, deer are "super selective foragers." Without action, their options — and ours — will keep shrinking. With proactive conservation and smarter choices in our backyards, there's still hope for reversing the tide.

