Gardener issues warning after making concerning sighting at local park: 'The work never ends'

Once you learn about invasive plants, you will likely see many of them in your area. In Portland, Oregon, some of the most noteworthy invasive species include purple loosestrife, lesser celandine, and knotweed, among others.

While environmental services are doing their best to mitigate the spread of invasive species, there are only so many volunteers and so much funding to go around.

A concerned citizen noticed an invasive species taking over Portland's popular Mount Tabor Park and asked the r/Portland subreddit for advice on how to volunteer in their area.

"There are a ton of Himalayan blackberry bushes all over Mount Tabor Park, squeezing out other plants. Has anyone heard of a plan to address that? I understand park funding is an issue, but I know organized volunteers often work there on things like this," the OP posted.

While some invasive plants may be beautiful to look at, invasive species can drown out native plants and affect every part of the ecosystem, from pollinator populations to the health of water and soil. When pollinators decline, it affects the food system for all animals, including humans.

Invasive species also grow much faster than native plants, which makes them a nuisance to both homeowners' private property and caretakers of public land. They also burn hotter than native plants, which intensifies wildfires in both size and temperature.





If the volunteers have the capacity to remove all of the invasive species in Mount Tabor Park, they can replace them with native plants or rewild the park. This would not only benefit local wildlife but also lower public water bills and reduce maintenance hours.

The Redditors offered great advice on how to get involved in their area.

"Most or all of our parks have an associated Friends group that organizes volunteers. Mt. Tabor Friends looks like they go out the last Saturday of the month for weeding, which would include Himalayan blackberries and English Ivy," one commenter advised.

"Come by every last Saturday and you can help dig them out. It's a big park, and the work never ends," another concurred with the above comment.

"They also have an urban nature series where you can go on guided walks and learn about plants, and learn to weave super basic baskets out of ivy!" a third suggested.

