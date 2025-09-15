Researchers make key breakthrough in fight against harmful plant wreaking havoc across US: 'Important first step'

Once an invasive species takes root, it is nearly impossible to fully eradicate.

Promising new research could hold the key to combating a widespread invasive plant found throughout North America.

The University of Minnesota posted an article about a study that examined fungi samples collected from dying buckthorn on 19 sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Of the 120 fungal species collected, 46 were identified as potential sources for an anti-buckthorn pathogen.

The study's lead author, Ryan Franke, said, "This research is the important first step in developing a fungal-based control, or mycoherbicide, for invasive common buckthorn."

Buckthorn is an invasive plant species that was first brought to North America from Eurasia in the 1700s. Like so many problem plants, it was brought over for its ornamental properties with scant consideration for its impact on the ecosystem. With no natural systems of control outside of their native range, invasive plants inflict significant damage by outcompeting and crowding out native flora.

As the National Park Service noted, buckthorn is particularly problematic in that it can infest new areas without any disturbance to the soil. It can spread just about anywhere with enough moisture.

Once an invasive species takes root, it is nearly impossible to fully eradicate. The current methods for controlling buckthorn are either manual removal or the use of chemical herbicides. The former is extremely difficult at scale, and the latter carries unwelcome consequences for the soil and nearby water sources. A method that can target buckthorn selectively, without harming other life in the area or tainting water, would make it much easier to eradicate this invasive species.

As new methods for controlling the scourge of invasive plants are discovered, it's worth noting that prevention is still the best option.

It all begins at home: Rewilding a yard with native plants creates a space for pollinators to prosper while saving effort and money on maintenance. As the study concludes, a vital first step has been taken. However, further research will be necessary to realize the promise of this interesting new direction fully.

"A future study testing the pathogenicity of these fungi on common buckthorn is now needed to select potential mycoherbicide candidate species for common buckthorn," said the researchers.

