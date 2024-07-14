Researchers uncover concerning trend that could endanger entire communities: 'The global food supply could fail'

New research has revealed another strange reality of our overheating climate. Plants are producing less pollen and less diverse pollen because of increasing global temperatures, according to a recent article published in SciTechDaily. This represents a potential threat to the stability of our food system.

What's happening?

A group of researchers from the University of Texas, Arlington; the University of Nevada, Reno; and Virginia Tech published a new study in Oecologia underscoring the impact of our changing climate on plants' pollination patterns.

The team of researchers created 19 sampling sites throughout the Great Basin region and Sierra Nevada Mountains to gather samples of butterflies to better understand how these insects pollinate plants in the area.

In addition, the researchers also reviewed butterfly samples stored at the Museum of Natural History on the Reno campus collected between 2000 and 2021. After analyzing 21 years of historical data, the study examined how climate change has negatively impacted pollination.

The research findings revealed that extreme weather events, shifting flowering times, as well as a decline in plant biodiversity and habitats are threatening plant-pollinator interactions, which can ultimately have severe consequences on our food supply chain, as the SciTechDaily report detailed.

Why is plant pollination production important?

Home to over 200 butterfly species, the Great Basin area is a fragile ecosystem that relies on pollinators for seed dispersal and propagation. Pollinators play an essential role in crop production and diversity, ultimately protecting our food supply.

"Without effective pollination, many crops vital to the global food supply could fail," said Dr. Behnaz Balmaki, the study's lead author and an assistant professor of biology at UTA, in the SciTechDaily report.

Declining rates of pollination not only threaten our food supply, but also disrupt the health of the local ecosystem. As pollination rates decline, plant species also decline, creating a catastrophic domino effect. Wildlife that relies on those plants for food struggle and decline, threatening the survival of the ecosystem.

What's being done about decreasing pollination patterns?

Additional research studies are being conducted on the impact of climate change on pollination patterns. The more research is conducted, the clearer it is that urgent action is needed.

"Our research underscores the necessity of developing targeted conservation policies to protect pollinators and maintain essential pollination services during global warming, thereby addressing some of the most significant environmental challenges of our time," said Dr. Balmaki.

While the researchers hope their findings catalyze conservation efforts to protect pollinators, there are ways you can help protect the pollination process in your own backyard. By planting native plants and using natural pest deterrents, you can attract pollinators to your lawn, beautifying your home and bettering the world in the process.

