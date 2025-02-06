Woman's hack means you'll never have to buy all-purpose cleaner again: 'Comes out to 76 cents per bottle'

An all-purpose cleaning solution with only two ingredients, a reusable container, and about one minute's worth of effort is as easy as it gets when it comes to cleaning your home safely and affordably.

The scoop

"Low-tox living" enthusiast Lindsey (@lindseyrsabraham) posted a video on TikTok sharing what she calls "by far the easiest and the cheapest nontoxic swap that you are going to make."

Lindsey explains that she fills a reusable glass jar most of the way with water, adds two to three tablespoons of castile soap, and shakes to combine. The entire effort takes mere seconds — and, as she says, "comes out to 76 cents per bottle."

"This is such a simple and budget-friendly swap!" she wrote in the video's caption. "NEVER purchase all-purpose cleaner again."

Commenters were eager to try her method. "I'm def gonna add this to my routine!" one wrote.

How it's working

Natural cleaning products have grown in popularity, as they are safer, more affordable, and better for the environment than manufactured, chemical-laden cleaners.

Many common products — from air fresheners to spray cleaners, aerosols, and powdered cleaning products — contain toxic volatile organic compounds, which have been linked to respiratory illness and asthma, per the American Lung Association. Some people have also accidentally mixed bleach and ammonia products, which produces a toxic gas called chloramine that can lead to sudden death.

When these products are washed down drains or thrown away, they can seep into waterways and soil, contaminating them with toxic chemicals.

Fortunately, castile soap — which is made from all-natural vegetable oils — is effective, affordable, and versatile, with uses in everything from body soap to house cleaning. It can be used to clean dishes, laundry, bathrooms, floors, windows, produce, and even pets, according to Verywell Health.

And with a recipe such as Lindsey's — which uses water and can be kept in any glass jar, eliminating excessive plastic garbage — this all-purpose solution is incredibly easy and cheap to make.

Similar hacks people have shared include using castile soap with baking soda to create an all-purpose cleaning paste, cleaning a sink with lemon and salt, and making laundry detergent with foraged chestnuts.

What people are saying

"I'm def gonna try this," one commenter said. "I usually use vinegar and water but I love Dr bronners!"

Others agreed. One praised castile soap as "soooo versatile," while another simply called it "so superior." And, they added, there was another benefit: "I can't stand my house to smell like vinegar." (Several people like steeping citrus rinds in vinegar to boost the effectiveness and create a fresh smell for this reason.

Another person suggested that a few drops of essential oil in the castile mix go a long way toward a fresh-smelling home — all for much cheaper than anything from the store.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.