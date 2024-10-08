'Science guy' shows why you should avoid common drain cleaning product: 'This is great'

"This is what my mum taught me to do!"

Clogged drains are among the most common plumbing issues homeowners face. But before you grab that bottle of commercial drain cleaner, try this eco-friendly, effective alternative without toxic chemicals.

The scoop

In a TikTok video posted to the Museum of Science (@museumofscience), Maynard Okereke (@hiphopscienceshow) explained how store-bought drain cleaners have harmful chemicals that put your pipes, your health, and the ecosystem at risk.

"Make a sustainable swap with a homemade drain cleaner!" Okereke — who refers to himself as "Bill Nye meets Worldstar" and "your favorite new science guy" — wrote in the video's caption.

Okereke's homemade drain cleaner recipe involves pouring half a cup of baking soda and then half a cup of vinegar down the clogged drain. Add a quarter cup of lemon juice to reduce drain odor. Plug the drain and allow the mixture to bubble up and cut through the grime for about an hour before finally rinsing the drain with hot water.

How it's helping

By making your own DIY drain cleaner at home, you can save money on costly commercial products and avoid making an unnecessary trip to the grocery store. You'll also keep toxic chemicals like lye, nitrates, and sulfuric acid away from your skin and out of your lungs.

Chemical drain cleaners eat away at your home's pipes over time, potentially costing you money for substantial plumbing repairs. If not disposed of properly, toxic cleaners can pollute groundwater supplies that are sources of drinking water.

Beyond just drains, there are many cheap and easy alternatives to commercial cleaning products that help you save money and use ingredients you already have in your kitchen. You might also try clever DIY recipes to clean your oven, remove clothes stains, and fight tough bathroom grime.

Cleaning hacks like this also help reduce plastic container waste around your home.

What people are saying

Science lovers appreciated Okereke's hack and looked forward to trying it themselves next time a clogged drain issue occurred.

"Thank you, this is great!" one TikTok user wrote in the comment section. "I am super sensitive to chemicals, so I'm happy to have a natural alternative to my long hair problems!"

A TikToker shared: "This is what my mum taught me to do! We've hardly ever had to buy store-bought cleaners for the drains."

