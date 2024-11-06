Gardener shares easy hack to freshen up your home using only simple kitchen herbs: 'I love this'

"I've just started growing herbs and wondering what to do with them before winter hits."

Do you have some extra herbs? Here are a few ways you can use them around your home.

The scoop

Herbs are versatile — you can make sauces, infuse drinks, and even make your house smell delicious. Patrick Vernuccio, also known as The Frenchie Gardener (@thefrenchiegardener), shared a few methods for using herbs to freshen up your home.

"Here is how to bring the smell of fresh herbs into your home by turning them into incenses," he begins.

First, you'll need to dry your herbs. You can dry them in the oven at a low temperature for a few hours, use a solar dehydrator, or simply hang a bundle upside-down to dry in the sun. Once your herbs are nice and crisp, wrap them with twine and sage to create burning sticks, or grind up the herbs with charcoal to make a slow-burn incense.

You can use any herbs you like, but lavender, sage, and rosemary are popular options. Best of all, you can easily grow these herbs at home.

"I love this form of connecting with herbs, and I hope you do too," he says.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

Air-freshening products marketed to make your home smell better may do the job but at a price. According to Poison Control, "some evidence suggests that air-freshener products increase indoor air pollution and pose a health risk, especially with long-term exposure. Air fresheners release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air."

These products often come in single-use plastic spray bottles, which contribute to the "27 million tons of plastic" in landfills every year, the Environmental Protection Agency reported.

There are plenty of nontoxic ways to make your home smell good, like DIY deodorizers, or even something as simple as citrus peels around the house. Not only will these nontoxic tricks save you money, but they're better for your health and the planet.

What people are saying

Commenters thought this was a creative way to use up a surplus of herbs.

"I've just started growing herbs and wondering what to do with them before winter hits," one user said.

Another commenter was thankful for "incense season courtesy of beautiful Nature."

A third said they "love this so much."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.