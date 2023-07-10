Expert reveals cheap and easy hack to unclog drains without using dangerous chemicals: ‘[I’ve] needed this for a month’

Toxic chemical cleaners often contain volatile organic compounds, chemicals that can pollute the air and water systems.

Standing in inches of water due to a blocked shower drain is unpleasant, but with one TikToker’s trick to unclogging drains, you’ll be able to enjoy a hot shower again.

In a viral TikTok video, Kristopher Juniel (@problemsolved), the host of USA Today’s Problem Solved series, shared a simple hack to remove blockages from drains without harsh chemicals.

“I have put up with this slow-draining sink for far too long,” Juniel said. “Here’s how to unclog a slow drain.”

All you need for this genius cleaning technique is baking soda and vinegar.

First, add a few tablespoons up to a quarter cup of baking soda into the clogged drain. You’ll want to pull out the drain plug if it is removable. Then, add equal parts of vinegar.

Quickly use a rubber sink stopper if you have one to keep everything in the drain. Allow the concoction to rest in the drain for about twenty minutes, working its magic, and then rinse it with warm water.

You should see a significant improvement, but if the water is still draining slower than you’d like, repeat the process one or two more times. This hack works wonders on all household drains, including shower and tub drains.

“Much better,” Juniel added.

By using this nontoxic cleaning technique with common household products, you’ll save money, protect your health, and benefit the environment.

Instead of paying for a chemical drain cleaner, you can use baking soda and vinegar, which are cheaper household products with many other uses in cooking and cleaning. Investing in multi-use products instead of spending on single-use products will save your money and your drains.

Drain cleaners are typically effective because they contain powerful chemicals that will certainly remove hairballs, but at the detriment of your pipes, the environment, and possibly your health.

Chemical drain cleaner contains lye and sulfuric acid, which can burn skin and eyes and damage the digestive system, lungs, kidneys, and liver. Ingesting drain cleaner can also be fatal. Instead of exposing you or your household to this toxic cleaning agent, baking soda and vinegar are safer alternatives.

Toxic chemical cleaners also often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), chemicals that can pollute the air and water systems. VOCs endanger aquatic ecosystems and potentially harm marine life.

In the comment section, TikTokers were thankful Juniel shared this simple, budget-friendly hack that will fix stubborn drains.

“It wouldn’t be a problem solved cleaning video without white vinegar,” one TikToker wrote.

Another user said, “Needed this for a month.”

