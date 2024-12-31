Residents decry 'nightmare' conditions stemming from major factory: 'I have to live in a cocoon year-round'

The facility was backed by $1.6 billion in state tax incentives.

A new plastics plant in Pennsylvania that had promised to be an economic boon is turning into a nightmare for local residents as it spews toxic chemicals into the air and water, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

In 2022, Shell began operations at its Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The facility produces millions of tons of plastic each year and was backed by $1.6 billion in state tax incentives. According to The Guardian, Shell had promised the plant, situated in Monaca in the state's southwest, would create 20,000 local jobs and revitalize local economies. However, the facility only employs about 500 workers today.

And now, local residents and environmental activists are concerned about a toxic cocktail of pollutants being emitted by the plant.

For instance, Nadine Luci, a resident who lives two miles from the plant, complained of foul smells that sometimes burn her eyes and nose and make her nauseous.

"I have to live in a cocoon year-round," Luci told the news site.

Meanwhile, the company has poured millions of dollars into a local public relations campaign that has included buying new equipment for local schools and sponsoring scholarships, the publication reported.

Why is this pollution concerning?

According to The Guardian, the plant is located in an area that was already plagued by polluting industries.

Now Shell's plant releases a concerning cocktail of health-harming pollutants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide. In fact, the company has received 33 violations for illegal levels of air and water pollution since construction began in 2017, the publication reported.

Breathing in VOCs can cause difficulty breathing and nausea and damage the central nervous system and other organs, according to the American Lung Association. Some VOCs can even cause cancer, the organization adds.

Meanwhile, exposure to nitrogen oxide can lead to respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath and a cough, per the CDC. After a period of hours or days, these symptoms can worsen, and victims may suffer from bronchospasm and pulmonary edema.

What's being done about polluting industries?

Across the country, people are fighting back against polluting industries.

For instance, two sisters in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, won a court hearing in 2023 that ultimately stopped the construction of a grain export facility in an area already facing disproportionate levels of pollution from industry.

Meanwhile, Vermont will be the first U.S. state to hold Big Oil accountable with a law requiring companies to foot the bill for damages from the effects of an overheating planet.

