Mom demonstrates simple two-ingredient cleaning paste hack for tough messes: 'Will clean up anything'

A mom has grown popular on TikTok after sharing a cleaning hack with ingredients you can repurpose from your pantry. The cleaning paste can be used for tough grime and grease that likes to cling to your stovetops and counters.

The scoop

"Two ingredients: baking soda and Castile soap. Make a paste and it will clean up anything," the mom shared with her TikTok followers on her account (@the_midwest_mama).

She explained "the grit from the baking soda and the suds from the soap" is a great combination to handle hard-to-clean materials, leaving a sparkling counter.

The best part about the hack is that it's environmentally minded, natural, and affordable. Reusing cleaning supplies commonly found in homes is a great way to reduce the cleaning product waste that comes from purchasing an entirely separate cleaner. It's estimated the United States generates about 1.6 million tons of hazardous waste from cleaning supplies each year. However, the disadvantages don't stop there, with plastic waste also being a factor in cleaning supplies, adding to the 85% of plastic that ends up in landfills.

Saving money by reducing how much you spend on cleaning products is also an added bonus. Statista reported Americans spent an average of $169.83 on such products in 2022. With hacks like these, that number could be brought down immensely.

How it's working

First, the creator starts by "measuring with [her] heart" by adding a bit of baking soda to a bowl. This is followed by another "eyeball" measurement of Castile soap, which should be equal parts to the amount of baking soda. Afterwards, she mixes the paste and adds more baking soda or Castile soap to equal the measurements if it seems needed.

This method of not using measurements also reduces water usage for washing measuring spoons (as well as dishes).

Once the paste was fully mixed, the creator scraped it onto a sponge and cleaned her stovetop in circular motions.

What people are saying

The hack has been praised by TikTok users.

"Love the non-toxic cleaner!" wrote one user. Toxic chemicals have been proven to cause respiratory issues, skin irritation, and have other longer term impacts.

Others simply mentioned that they were excited to try the cleaner out on their own hard-to-clean countertop stains:

"Thanks for sharing!" wrote another user. "Going to try this for my stove."

