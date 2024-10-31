Gardener shares step-by-step guide to creating natural cleaning detergent from plants: 'A fascinating hidden use'

"Been doing this for a year now."

Have you ever looked at the ground and spotted those reddish-brown nuts? Those are conkers, also known as horse chestnuts or buckeyes. Believe it or not, these little plants are not just fun to collect — they can also clean your dirty laundry in a natural way with just a little bit of water.

The scoop

Joseph Clark (@joesgarden.official) shared this hack with his 830,000 Instagram followers.

"This time of year, conkers, or horse chestnuts, are absolutely everywhere, and they have a fascinating hidden use," he says at the start of the video.

He then details the step-by-step process to create your own natural detergent.

Forage: Look for conkers that have fallen in mid- to late fall. Make sure to distinguish them from edible chestnuts, which come from a smaller tree and are less rounded. (Conkers are toxic to eat.)

Prepare: Lay the conkers on their flat side to chop. Remove the outer shells and cover the nuts with boiling water.

Create suds: After about 10 minutes, strain the water into a container. You should see suds — this means you're on the right track!

Blend: Place the softened conkers into a blender with a little more water and blend until smooth.

Store: Pour the mixture into a sealable container. You can store it in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze it to use all year round.

Usage: Use the mixture in your washing machine or for handwashing clothes. Just be sure to do a trial run first to check for any adverse reactions.

How it's helping

Conkers are rich in a natural compound called saponin. Think of saponins as the eco-friendly cleaners of the plant world. With more people shifting toward natural products — such as this vinegar-and-baking soda deodorizer or potato fabric — saponins are gaining popularity. They can effectively clean your clothes without harmful synthetic chemicals.

Keep in mind, there are cheap at-home alternatives to many cleaning products that you can incorporate into your cleaning routine.

Natural detergent is a fantastic way to reduce your carbon footprint and lessen your environmental impact.

And here's a bonus: Cleaning hacks such as using lemons or eggshells for surfaces can also reduce plastic garbage around your home. You can compost the leftover scraps from the conkers, making your laundry day even greener.

What people are saying

Clark's Instagram followers were excited, with one even calling the tip "mind-blowing." Others said they were already familiar with the hack, with one user writing: "Been doing this for a year now. It works a treat. I add geranium essential oil as I love the fragrance."

Another commenter said: "You can also chop them up and dry for easier storage throughout the year and make a fresh batch with hot water whenever needed. I just leave it for 20 minutes to soak and only take the liquid, no blending. I never tried, if [they] soften enough to blend, but the liquid itself is already enough for washing. Really cool!"

A third jokingly commented: "It's a must-watch till the end. I really thought you were making juice!"

