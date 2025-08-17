Passerby shares photo after scoring valuable items for free on curb: 'What a find'

One lucky Redditor stumbled upon a great addition for their living area and shared it with r/Curbfind.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a photo of a pair of chic lamps they said were found on the curb for free.

Simply keeping an eye out for these kinds of opportunities can be enough to score an occasional win. Others have found glass lamps, wood lamps, and brutalist lamps at thrift shops and on the side of the road.

It's always exciting finding little treasures like this, especially for the low price of free, but there are loads of other benefits to snagging second-hand items.

When stuff goes to landfill, it generates all kinds of pollution. Clothing and food generate methane as they decompose, for example. That methane traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts.

Other items, especially electronics, leach chemicals into the soil, which can eventually get into water supplies. This includes microplastics, which have been shown to get into the food we eat.

Once ingested, these particles can increase risks of all sorts of endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health issues.

To top it all off, using secondhand items also prevents the need to make new things in the first place. The manufacturing process has ecological costs of its own, which are worth tamping down by getting more use out of what's already been produced.

Several emerging companies support the emerging circular economy. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just a few that offer rewards for those that send in old items.

Reddit community members were just about as excited as the original poster for the lamps they found.

"What a find!!" said one community member. "Those (bases) are from the 1950s. So cool!"

"Those silk shades are very expensive too. Great find!" said another.

