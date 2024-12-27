Shopper stunned after plugging in vintage lamp purchased at local thrift store: 'I saw one sell for over 2k recently'

A thrift store shopper stumbled upon a remarkable find: a 1960s Delfinger Brutalist Glass Pendant Lamp. The internet can't get enough of this discovery, especially since it was purchased for just $150, while similar lamps often sell for well over a thousand.

The shopper shared their find on the subreddit r/Mid_Century, describing the lamp as "funky" even before plugging it in.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

When the thrifter lit the lamp, its vibrant glow and intricate stained-glass design turned it into a true statement piece. Its caged glasswork and geometric shapes perfectly capture the timeless appeal of midcentury modern design.

Pieces from this time were often created with durable materials like steel and glass, making them both stylish and long-lasting. To reduce waste, opt for secondhand finds like this while reducing the demand for new production.









(And you can give high-quality items a chance to be appreciated over and over.)

Similar stories of repurposing vintage pieces have proved how small steps can make a big environmental impact, such as refreshing outdated furniture.

One Reddit user shared a link to a listing for the same lamp priced at nearly $2,000, adding to the excitement of the original poster's $150 discovery. To make things even sweeter, another user mentioned spotting a similar piece at an antique fair for $1,400.

Thrifting is an opportunity to shop eco-consciously while also being conscious of your pockets. Stores like Habitat for Humanity's ReStores offer this by offering secondhand furniture and décor while supporting local programs.

If you're looking to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle, thrifting offers an easy way to discover unique finds while reducing waste and supporting eco-conscious choices.

Reddit users loved the lamp, with one writing, "It looks amazing! Lucky you," and another joking, "Did you start dancing uncontrollably?"

"I saw one sell for over 2k recently where I work," wrote another of the lamp's potential value. "It was beautiful."

Adding to the magic, Felipe Delfinger's grandson purportedly joined the thread, expressing pride in seeing his family's work celebrated.

