New research highlights major health hazard faced by employees in growing industry — and the general public could also be at risk

In order to manage our growing dependence on electronics, it is imperative to adopt recycling strategies to benefit the environment and the workers who deal with this material.

Research has highlighted the continuing risks that will affect the health of those who are employed in e-waste facilities.

What's happening?

A study, published in Environment International, revealed that employees working in e-waste processing plants have shown significant health changes linked to toxic chemical exposure.

This discovery suggests that workers who are exposed to hazardous substances in e-waste facilities for prolonged periods may experience serious long-term health consequences.

Of the European workers examined for the study, exposure to dangerous metals such as lead, cadmium, and mercury was recorded, alongside other interactions with dangerous chemicals within the plants. Exposure to these substances was through inhalation, ingestion, or skin contact — all of which are common actions associated with these plants.

When urine samples from the workers were examined, the side effects were evident: There were disruptions in the workers' steroid hormones, metabolisms, and pathways for inflammation, all of which can lead to increased risk for chronic diseases such as Parkinson's and disorders within the nervous system.

Why is this waste concerning for workers?

For the workers in these facilities, the health implications are serious. One of the biggest challenges lies in the fact that many workers face exposure to these dangerous conditions without proper safety measures.

E-waste pollution adds to already present environmental stresses. Toxic byproducts from e-waste have the potential to leach into groundwater and soil, harming the ecosystem.

When materials are thrown out instead of being reused, dirty energy may be used to mine new raw materials, adding more stress to an already sensitive situation.

What's being done about these facilities?

Efforts to regulate these risks are beginning to gain traction but have not expanded enough for any real change. Of the 4.7 million tons of e-waste discarded in 2020, only 40% was recycled.

If that figure is not improved upon, it will not only be the workers who are exposed to the dangers of e-waste — the general public will be at risk as well.

Already, initiatives to recycle e-waste have been successful. One method, developed by researchers at Rice University, consists of recovering the valuable metals discarded in e-waste, which, in turn, leads to a decrease in the hazardous chemicals connected to the raw material.

Ultimately, being able to address this issue fully will require real, systemic change within the e-waste industry. Without immediate action, health conditions will worsen, and countless workers will deal with life-altering consequences.

