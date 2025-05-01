Thrilled shopper uncovers breathtaking designer piece hiding at thrift store: 'It looks perfect in your home'

"I thought the second picture was out of a magazine."

A Reddit user stumbled across an incredible find at their local Habitat for Humanity ReStore, where you can find new and gently used home improvement goods like furniture, appliances, and building materials.

The find in question: a Caprani Bentwood lamp. The thrifter proudly showed off the sleek, sculptural floor lamp, an iconic Danish design piece known for its timeless elegance and Mid-century charm. The lamp is coveted among design enthusiasts and typically retails for over $500.

"I'm obsessed," the poster said. "I had to pay up for it a little bit at $80 since it was a Habitat for Humanity, but not so bad considering other Habitats would have priced it much higher."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit community gushed over the lamp.

"[I] saw the second pic and went ooooooo that is sensational," one said.

"It looks perfect in your home," another commenter shared. "I thought the second picture was out of a magazine until I read your caption."

A come-up like this is exactly what draws so many people to shopping secondhand. Thrifting offers a treasure hunt-like experience, in which you never quite know what you'll find.

Beyond scoring rare or vintage decor, shoppers can outfit their closets and even kitchens with quality goods at a fraction of retail prices. Imagine finding a PS5 at a thrift store!

Beyond the financial perks, thrifting is also incredibly sustainable. Buying second-hand keeps usable items out of landfills, helping to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. Choosing pre-loved items is a small but meaningful step toward reducing heat-trapping air pollution.

Plus, thrifting supports a circular economy and often benefits charitable causes within your community. Purchases made at Habitat for Humanity ReStores directly support the organization's mission to build affordable housing in communities nationwide.

Thrifting — or even shopping at nonprofit stores — is a smart way to save money, support a good cause, and find unique, high-quality items you might not find at larger retailers. It's like a box of chocolates: You never know what you'll come across, and that's all part of the fun.

