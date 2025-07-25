Passerby thrilled after finding vintage-looking item for free on curb: 'I love it'

Who doesn't love free stuff? A Redditor took to the r/CurbFind subreddit to share an unbelievable roadside find — adding flair and class to their home at no cost.

"My favorite curb find," the original poster wrote, accompanied by a photo of a stunning glass lamp. "I don't care if it's granny style but I love it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Curbside is a great place to find the items you need while keeping them from ending up in a landfill, or from having to pay hefty prices for something that another person was already tossing out.

Other curb "shoppers" have stumbled on their own awesome finds, adding necessities and swagger to their home. One person scored a Blackstone griddle that was left on the curb. Another person found a credenza, which only needed some slight TLC, also for free.

Another great way to reduce waste and find major deals is to try secondhand shopping.

By getting your clothes and other goods at thrift stores, you can limit your contribution to industries like fast fashion, giving clothes a new life. Plus, thrift shoppers are constantly adding designer and luxury brands to their closets, as these can often be found in secondhand stores — without designer price tags.

The incredible, vintage-looking lamp warranted plenty of feedback from awestruck commenters.

One person said: "Holy moly this is gorgeous! I am so jealous! What a find."

"I definitely lucked out and I don't usually go down that street so it was right place at the right time!' the OP responded.

Another user added: "This lamp is so gorgeous! The glass is fantastic, and it looks like it can seriously twinkle or set a nice glow in the right lighting!"

The proof is in the curbside find: It pays not to pay. You can try riding around looking for free curbside items or check online to see if anyone is advertising free items near you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.