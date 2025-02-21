Researchers warn pervasive industry threat is projected to grow by 60%: 'Have the highest impacts'

These methods can also significantly contribute to water pollution and the increase of microplastics found in the ocean.

The fashion industry is often overlooked for its negative impact on the environment, but new research has shined a spotlight on a growing problem.

What's happening?

As explained by Earth.org, an analysis by Business Insider determined that fashion production is responsible for 10% of total global carbon emissions. To make matters worse, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change warned that emissions from textile manufacturing alone are projected to skyrocket by 60% by 2030.

Earth.org also cited a Quantis International 2018 report that identified dyeing and finishing, yarn preparation, and fiber production as methods that "have the highest impacts on resource depletion" because of "the energy-intensive processes based on fossil fuel energy." These methods can also significantly contribute to water pollution and the increase of microplastics found in the ocean.

Why is this important?

The fast-fashion industry is known for mass-producing low-quality clothing at a rapid pace, which leads to a huge amount of waste. More companies are embracing these questionable production methods without considering the inevitable environmental damage. According to Earth.org, "The biggest players in the fast-fashion world include Zara, Shein, UNIQLO, Forever 21, and H&M."

In addition to the environmental impact, fast fashion also often involves unethical labor practices. Earth.org noted that a 2018 U.S. Department of Labor report "found evidence of forced and child labor in the fashion industry in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Turkey, Vietnam and others."

What's being done about this?

Earth.org suggested the need for the shift to slow fashion, which "advocates for manufacturing that respects people, the environment and animals." It also called for governments "to be more actively involved in the fashion industry's damaging effects." For example, 150 brands joined French president Emmanuel Macron's "fashion pact" to make the industry more sustainable.

You can also help reduce this environmental burden and promote a healthier planet by saying no to fast fashion and supporting more sustainable clothing practices. It's worth it to consider checking out eco-friendly brands or thrifting, which are both great ways to enjoy fashion responsibly.

