Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting upsetting item on shelf: 'This is sad'

A Redditor recently encountered a shocking price tag while shopping and shared it with the community at r/ThriftGrift.

The photo they posted showed a microfiber sheet set costing $10.99. The poster claimed that the same brand of product was on sale at Target clearance for $4.75, though current listings are still around $10.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the biggest draws to thrift shopping is saving a few bucks, which is defeated when the stores are selling as much as (and sometimes more than) regular retail outlets. It's especially tragic when some high-quality bedding can be found at thrift shops.

That said, there are many benefits to thrifting besides monetary savings. Shopping secondhand prevents perfectly good items from going to landfill. Items in landfills can produce methane as they decompose, which traps heat in the atmosphere. This exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and heat waves, which in turn incur agricultural, housing, ecological, and other costs.

Items in landfills also shed microplastics. This is especially true of microfiber fabrics. As small plastic particles filter into waterways, they bioaccumulate in the fish we catch and eat. Once ingested, microplastics may increase digestive, endocrine, renal, circulatory, immune, neurological, and reproductive health risks. Fewer items going to landfills means tamping down many of those problems.

To top it all off, thrifting prevents the need for manufacturing something brand new. Manufacturing industries produce loads of atmospheric and local pollution. Using something already in circulation helps to curb those environmental costs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The community of r/ThriftGrift was as annoyed as the original poster that stores would be willing to undercut those benefits by jacking up prices.

"This is sad because this is an 'essential' item and a lot of poor people need affordable things, they can no longer get from thrift stores," said one commenter.

"They will charge as much as they possibly can for every last thing. Savers is my least favorite chain," replied another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.