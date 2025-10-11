Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item for cheap at thrift store: 'These can be so ... expensive'

A Thrifter took to Reddit to share a photo of a Ralph Lauren quilt they scored for just $2.50 at a thrift store. Similar bedding retails for hundreds of dollars.

"These can be so danged expensive," one commenter pointed out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting and secondhand shopping are gaining popularity, with buyers enjoying the thrill of the hunt for rare and valuable objects at huge discounts. These finds are often shared on social media, eliciting joyful encouragement and even a bit of jealousy from others who are enthusiastic about thrifting.

Thrifting is also a great way to get everyday objects for less, saving people money on clothing, housewares, and furniture — just about anything you can imagine.

While thrifters are busy saving money on great secondhand items, they're also helping the environment. Purchasing an item that has been previously used, whether from a thrift store, a yard sale, or an online forum facilitating private sales, gives items new life. They can be reused or modified and repurposed. Clothing and furniture can be modified to suit the purchaser in an activity that can serve as a creative outlet, as well.

When folks give these items new life, they keep them out of landfills. As things break down in these dumps, they can release chemicals into soil and waterways. Some items release toxic "forever chemicals" that don't break down but instead remain in the ground and water. Scientists have found that these chemicals cause serious health issues, such as reproductive problems and cancer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Items in landfills also release gases such as methane that contribute to the warming of the planet.

Redditors who saw the photo of the king-size quilt were excited about the score.

"I absolutely love RL linens," one commenter said. "They are so timeless."

"Wow, great find!" another declared. "That was probably originally $400!"

Someone else simply exclaimed, "Total score!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.