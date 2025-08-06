Major Coca-Cola bottler makes revolutionary change to its operations: 'Notable strides'

A bottling company in India has made big strides in sustainable practices,

According to Devdiscourse, SLMG Beverages is Coca-Cola's largest independent bottling partner in India. In 2024, it incorporated the use of biofuels and solar power in its operations to reduce its pollution levels. It has also boasted improvements in water efficiency.

"SLMG has made notable strides in renewable energy adoption, with 90% of its fuel consumption derived from biofuels and 38% of its energy needs met through solar power," the bottler said in a statement, per The Economic Times.

"In 2024, these efforts led to a reduction of approximately 16,000 metric tons of carbon emissions compared to 2023, reinforcing the company's commitment to combating climate change."

Atmospheric pollution is the primary driver of climate change, causing increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts.

These extreme conditions are creating crises in food production and housing, while also acidifying and warming oceans. The added atmospheric heat is also melting ice caps, resulting in catastrophic sea-level rise.

India, in particular, experienced its earliest monsoon season in 16 years in 2025, which has been at least in part attributed to these climate shifts. These dramatic changes have ravaged onion, tomato, rice, lemon, orange, and mango crops.

Reduced yields have driven local grocery prices higher and higher. Bringing down energy-related pollution can help minimize these wide-reaching effects.

In response, companies and governments across India have simultaneously been making strides in reducing pollution levels while resisting ambitious targets. Having private partners join the cause is good news, but even then, there are challenges.

While the extra help to reduce emissions is welcome, Coca-Cola as a whole is the world's largest plastic polluter. Its business has historically relied on monopolizing water supplies, while it has also been accused of misleading marketing when it comes to sustainability claims.

Consumers have even engaged in boycotts in response to these questionable practices.

Hopefully, Coca-Cola and its partners will recognize the growing support for sustainable manufacturing, continue to reduce energy emissions, and make a concerted effort to lower plastic use.

