Farmers crushed as rain and hail devastates crops — here's what's happening

Elsewhere, the hail was powerful enough to cause injuries and even deaths.

The crops of farmers in western India are suffering from heavy rain and hail, according to the Lokmat Times.

What's happening?

In the region around Nashik, over 16 square miles of farmland growing primarily mangoes and onions have been destroyed. Tomato and pomegranate yields have also been hit. Over 15,000 farmers across 658 villages have been affected by strong winds, hail, and unseasonal rain.

Elsewhere in the country, the hail was powerful enough to cause injuries and even deaths.

India's monsoon season typically arrives around June 1, but the current weather marks its earliest arrival in 16 years. This early arrival may provide improved yields for crops in India's south, despite the destruction of others in the west. The season provides the country with roughly 80% of its annual rainfall.

Why is agricultural output important?

Food production is vital. When it suffers, prices go up due to limited supply, which can spur migration to areas with more affordable (or any) food. Farmers have been raising increasing concerns over output when contending with growing climate uncertainty.

Human-made pollution is heating up the atmosphere, leading to wild swings in weather patterns. In addition to causing additional strain on food supply chains, carbon dioxide, methane, and other planet-warming gases are contributing to melting ice caps, raising sea levels, and heating surface zones. They are also acidifying oceans, wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.

What's being done about agricultural output?

While India produces much of the pollution that contributes to the weather patterns damaging its crops, the country is also making significant strides towards decarbonization. It has engaged in historic tree-planting efforts and is rapidly expanding its solar energy production.

In the meantime, some farmers are engaging in large-scale permaculture, which can help improve resilience in the face of erratic water supplies and inclement weather.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.