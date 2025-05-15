Coca-Cola slammed by consumers after alarming details come to light — here's what you need to know

Coca-Cola has been named the worst plastic polluter in the world for six consecutive years.

One of the biggest beverage companies on the planet is being boycotted by consumers because of its environmental practices and plastic pollution, Screenshot Media reported.

What's happening?

Coca-Cola has been named the worst plastic polluter in the world for six consecutive years. The company sells more than 100 billion single-use plastic bottles annually, with many ending up in landfills and oceans.

A recent report from Oceana, a nonprofit conservation organization, projects that by 2030, Coca-Cola products will contribute approximately 602 million kilograms (about 1.32 billion pounds) of plastic waste to the world's oceans and waterways yearly.

Environmental groups such as Greenpeace have criticized the corporation's continued reliance on single-use plastics and its connections to fossil fuels. On social media platforms, consumers are sharing information about the company's environmental impact and calling for boycotts.

Why is plastic pollution important?

Plastic waste directly affects your community and health. When these bottles break down, they turn into microplastics that enter the food chain and drinking water. The tiny particles have been found in human blood, lungs, and even placental tissue.

For wildlife, plastic pollution creates deadly hazards. Marine animals often confuse plastic with food, which leads to starvation and death. Birds use plastic pieces in nest construction, exposing their young to harmful chemicals.

Plastic bottle production also releases large amounts of carbon, a dirty gas that spikes temperatures. Each step from manufacturing to transportation boosts the carbon footprint of every drink you purchase.

To its credit, Coca-Cola has announced initiatives to address these concerns, including investments in recycling infrastructure and a commitment to recycle and collect the equivalent of every bottle it sells by 2030. The company has also introduced attached bottle caps in some markets to reduce cap litter.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Environmental organizations are pressuring corporations to take responsibility for their plastic waste. Consumer boycotts have proved effective in pushing companies toward more sustainable practices.

Choose beverages in aluminum cans or glass bottles, as these materials have higher recycling rates. To slash your plastic usage footprint, carry a reusable water bottle instead of purchasing single-use drinks.

Supporting legislation that limits single-use plastics in your community creates broader change. Many local governments have banned plastic bags and straws, showing how small policy shifts can make a big difference.

When you do purchase bottled drinks, recycle the containers properly. This simple action helps keep plastics out of waterways and natural spaces, where they cause the most harm.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.