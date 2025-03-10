Government adds historic amount of energy capacity to nation's electrical grid — here's why it matters

India doubled its solar installations in 2024 compared to 2023, and its wind capacity increased by 21%.

According to PV Magazine, "India added 24.5 GW of solar and 3.4 GW of wind capacity in 2024." India's renewable capacity is now 209.44 gigawatts, with solar accounting for 47%.

India added a record amount of renewable energy in 2024, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

The country's 24.5 GW of solar accounted for utility-scale PV (18.5 GW), rooftop systems (4.59 GW), and off-grid installations (1.48 GW).

The growth of renewable energy in India is contributed to the government scheme: PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. In 10 months, it propelled "700,000 rooftop installations," per PV Magazine.

The outlet added that the "utility-scale additions nearly tripled from 2023, while rooftop and off-grid installations rose 53% and 197%, respectively."

The people benefiting from the increased solar energy will see a decrease in their utility bills. In the U.S., installing solar panels can save you up to $1,500 annually on your energy bills. If you sign up for community solar, you won't pay installation costs, and on an average bill of $125, you'll save $150 annually.

Wind power can also save consumers money. According to a report commissioned by Clean Energy Report, "Wind power could drive down the wholesale price of power by $3-$10 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the near term and up to nearly $50 per MWh by 2030. Those savings would be passed along to consumers through lowering retail electricity prices by $65-$200 each year."

Solar and wind power can not only save you money but also improve the air quality in your community. They can also reduce your reliance on dirty energy sources that emit toxic gases into the atmosphere and warm the planet.

India will benefit from its growing solar and wind sector because, according to the Clean Air Fund, "Of the world's 30 cities with the worst air pollution, 21 are in India."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.