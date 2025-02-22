Scientists sound alarm after collecting unprecedented data from world's oceans: 'The broken records ... have become a broken record'

"To know what is happening … the answer is in the ocean."

Scientists recorded the warmest ocean temperatures in human history last year, according to research published in the Advances in Atmospheric Sciences journal.

What's happening?

"The broken records in the ocean have become a broken record," said Chinese Academy of Sciences professor Lijing Cheng, who led 54 scientists from seven countries in studying how warmer oceans affect life on land, per Phys.org.

The upper 2,000 meters of ocean gained 16 zettajoules of heat from 2023 to 2024, according to the academy's writeup — about 140 times the world's total electricity output in 2023.

"[Ocean heat content] has increased steadily by 15-20 ZJ over the past five years despite the La Niña and El Niño cycles," said Professor Michael Mann of the University of Pennsylvania.

Why are warming oceans concerning?

Oceans store 90% of excess heat from our warming planet and cover 70% of Earth's surface, per Phys.org. They shape weather by moving heat and moisture into the air.

"To know what is happening to the climate, the answer is in the ocean," said study co-author Professor John Abraham of the University of St. Thomas.

Dr. Karina von Schuckmann of Mercator Ocean International agreed, saying: "The ocean is our sentinel for planetary warming, acting as the major sink of surplus heat accumulating in the Earth's climate system as a result of anthropogenic emissions."

The warming isn't equal everywhere. The Atlantic, Mediterranean, and parts of the Pacific show rapid heating. The heat reaches both poles. These changes harm sea life — raising questions about future food security and the people who depend upon oceans for their livelihoods — and lead to more water vapor in the air.

"Water vapor is also a powerful greenhouse gas, and increased heating leads to drying and risk of drought and wildfire. But it also fuels storms of all sorts and leads to risk of flooding. That includes hurricanes and typhoons," said Dr. Kevin Trenberth from the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

What's being done about ocean warming?

Many countries now invest in clean energy and ocean protection, including the United States, which has passed legislation supporting solar, wind, and other renewable power sources. Many coastal areas also have initiatives to protect and restore seagrass beds, mangroves, and salt marshes — natural defenses that pull heat-trapping gases from the air.

At home, you can help cool the oceans by installing energy-efficient appliances and LED lights. Small steps add up — even shortening your shower time and washing clothes in cold water saves energy and money.

