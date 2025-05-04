New report raises concerns about price spikes for common food items: 'The price trend is clear'

After many months of extreme temperatures in the United Kingdom, eight common produce items have seen an uptick in pricing of at least 15%.

What's happening?

Drought, extreme heat, and floods have increased the price of 10 staple produce items commonly found in U.K. households, reported The i Paper. The produce items most affected are lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, and broccoli. Tomatoes and mushrooms have also been affected, but those price increases amounted to only 3.88% and 2.30%, respectively.

Five of those foods increased 15% to 20%, while cucumbers increased 27%, carrots increased 34%, and lettuce increased 40%.

"British farming has recently been on the front line of climate change with unpredictable extreme weather giving us the wettest 18 months since records began [from September 2022 to March 2024]," Rachel Hallos, the vice president of the National Farmers' Union, told The i Paper.

Over the last few years, England has endured its second-worst harvest on record, record-breaking rain in the winter, and 20% heavier rainfall overall. While lettuce has seen its price impacted due to weather conditions in Spain, carrots are the most affected produce item grown in the U.K.

"The floods of winter 2023-24 led to our farm losing 15 per cent of our carrot crop – about 4,000 tonnes – and the drought of 2022-23 led to a 20 per cent yield reduction," Rodger Hobson, a Yorkshire carrot farmer and chairman of the British Carrot Growers Association, told The i Paper.

Why is it important that rising temperatures are affecting agriculture and its costs?

Extreme temperatures affect the quality of produce and the quality of life for farmers and workers. In particular, carrots become tougher and less flavorful. Lettuce, spinach, cabbage, and leeks react similarly to high heat. Farmers also see an increase in production costs, labor costs, and storage costs when there is not proper irrigation or the rainfall is too extreme.

In addition to affecting agriculture, rising global temperatures and extreme weather disrupt entire ecosystems and their food chains.

"The price trend is clear. If harvests continue to be lumpy and we are forced to import more and more vegetables like carrots, we will continue to see higher prices," Sofie Jenkinson, co-director of Round Our Way, said to The i Paper.

What's being done about extreme temperatures affecting produce?

The weather has been steadier, allowing some produce prices to stabilize for the time being. However, as agriculture is already a low-margin industry, farmers must continue preparing for climate disasters.

Farmers are also considering alternative ways to ensure their crops do not get destroyed. Some want to improve irrigation, while others are looking into gene editing to improve resilience to extreme temperatures or transitioning to indoor farming.

If grocery prices are increasing in your area and you are noticing your household staples go up drastically, consider using a meal plan, buying in bulk, or freezing multiple portions of prepared meals to stretch your dollar.

