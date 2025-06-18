Farmers devastated after unprecedented rain destroys key crops: 'Our hopes are dashed'

These shifting weather patterns have a significant impact on the economy as well.

Jasmine farmers in Rayakottai, India, lost nearly two-thirds of their crop after 10 days of rain.

The Times of India reported that 350 to 400 acres of farmland were destroyed.

What's happening?

Rayakottai and the surrounding areas experienced unexpected levels of rainfall for 10 days that led many jasmine crops to fail.

"Unfortunately, our hopes are dashed owing to the recent rainfall," one of the jasmine farmers in the area, identified as K. Muthuraja, told the Times of India.

Flowers are one of the most important crops in the area, and the farmers spend the equivalent of $1,159 in U.S. dollars per acre on maintaining the jasmine plants as they grow.

Countries around the world are having similar issues, with crops failing due to unexpected weather. Serbian farmers lost a portion of their raspberry crop to unexpected snow. Extreme weather in Cambodia ravaged a pepper crop. In Ohio, drought conditions have challenged farmers in recent years.

Why are changing weather patterns important?

Natural disasters have always been a part of life on Earth. However, human-caused climate change can supercharge weather patterns, increasing their severity and the associated risk to communities around the world.

According to the EPA, climate change has shifted the timing of many natural events from seasonal weather to flowers blooming or animals migrating.

Muthuraja told the Times of India that they encounter this type of rainfall every rainy season, "but this is the first time we are experiencing it in the summer."

These shifting weather patterns have a significant impact on the economy as well. According to a Market Intel report, "Total losses to crops and rangeland (including apiculture) from major 2024 weather and fire events [in the United States] exceeded $20.3 billion."

As crops and land dedicated to food production are lost, that leads to instability in the food supply chain, reducing availability and raising grocery prices. It also puts farmers' livelihoods in jeopardy as failed crops will not bring in any money.

What's being done about changing weather patterns?

Global policy is trying to address the challenges associated with climate change. Annual UN Climate Change Conferences are opportunities for countries to reevaluate the greatest challenges, set goals, and report on their progress.

Transitioning to clean energy sources that do not burn fossil fuels like oil, coal, and natural gas can also help to mitigate the acceleration of climate change.

Scientists are also bioengineering crops that are more resistant to shifts in weather. These scientific adaptations could be key to protecting the food supply from the worst impacts of climate change.

