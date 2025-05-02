Farmers issue warning as deepening crisis threatens crops: 'There is increasing concern'

"We really need a good start."

Farmers across North Carolina face a season of uncertainty as a deepening drought stretches across more than 55 counties from the Atlantic coast to the Appalachian Mountains. With dry soil, heightened wildfire risks, and planting season fast approaching, growers hope for relief before time runs out.

What's happening?

The drought began in November 2024 and has intensified in counties like Jones and Onslow, according to Carolina Public Press.

Corn, one of the state's first spring crops, took a major hit last year, with yield losses reaching hundreds of millions of dollars

"We really need a good start," Jones County's extension director, Jacob Morgan, told Carolina Public Press.

But with sandy soil in the region that drains quickly, even short bursts of rain often disappear before roots have a chance to absorb them.

Corn has a narrow pollination window, and if the timing doesn't align with the right weather, farmers can face major losses.

Why is this drought concerning?

When crops fail, grocery bills go up, local produce becomes harder to find, and heavier financial burdens fall on small farms that communities depend on.

"Crops are dormant. Lawns and gardens aren't being maintained," Klaus Albertin, chair of the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council, told the outlet.

"But we're about to go into spring, and demands are really going to start picking up. There is increasing concern."

The drought's severity is tied to our planet's rising temperatures. Warmer winters and unpredictable rainfall dry out the soil before seeds even hit the ground.

"Drought is not just skin deep," Corey Davis with the State Climate Office said. "Even if there are puddles in your yard or the grass is turning green, that doesn't mean we're out of this drought."

Declining soil health and crop failures threaten not only our food supply but also the financial stability of communities that rely on agriculture.

Wildfire risks are also climbing across the region, threatening forests, homes, and timber — the latter a key economic pillar for many rural counties.

What can be done to help?

While many farmers are "praying for rain," others are turning to long-term solutions that strengthen their resilience.

Nationwide, more farmers are turning to regenerative agriculture to help soil hold water, strengthen crops, and keep food costs in check.

Homeowners are finding easy ways to conserve, from collecting rain for garden care to installing appliances that do more with less.

People can support local farmers using sustainable methods, grow native plants at home, and dig deeper into how global overheating is shifting the way our food is grown.

