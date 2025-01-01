Federal program announced that will send millions of dollars to protect 'irreplaceable treasures' in this region: 'This funding will be put to great use'

The protected land will help reduce wildfire risks, store carbon, and create new opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Good news for the Pacific Northwest: $30 million in federal money will help protect 88,000 acres of forests in eastern Washington state, according to Krem.

The Stimson Timberland Legacy Project received this funding to preserve working forests across three counties: Pend Oreille, Stevens, and Spokane. This project comes at a perfect time, as rising property values and development pressures threaten the long-term survival of the local forest industry.

The money flows from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service through its Forest Legacy Program, backed by the Inflation Reduction Act. This investment will keep these lands open for work and play, supporting local jobs in forestry while maintaining public access for outdoor activities.

"Washington's forests are irreplaceable treasures that provide far-reaching benefits to families, local economies, and visitors from all over," said Senator Patty Murray.

This project is part of a larger three-state effort to strengthen forest-based jobs and protect wildlife habitats. In 2024, the Forest Service has put nearly $420 million toward safeguarding over half a million acres nationwide by working with states, tribes, local communities, and private landowners. It put an additional $265 million to preserve a further 250,000 acres.

The benefits reach far beyond the trees themselves. By keeping these forests intact, the project will boost the outdoor recreation economy, create new jobs, and make green spaces more accessible to nearby communities. For families living in eastern Washington, this means continued access to clean water, good jobs, and beautiful places to spend time outside.

"This funding will be put to great use on key forest conservation projects in Washington state and across the country and provide a boost to local communities who rely on our forests for clean water, jobs, and recreation opportunities," Murray added.

