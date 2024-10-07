  • Outdoors Outdoors

Prolonged drought and record-breaking summer temperatures cause crucial lake to shrink: 'The problem will get worse next year'

The lake is drying up and leaving behind cracked earth and pungent dead fish.

by Timothy McGill
Photo Credit: iStock

Greece's Lake Koronia is drying up after a record-setting warm summer and prolonged drought in southern Europe. 

What's happening?

It's considered one of Greece's hidden gems. Lake Koronia, one of the largest lakes in the country, lies in the heart of Central Macedonia. "Located just a few kilometers from Thessaloniki, this serene lake offers a peaceful retreat for nature lovers and those seeking tranquility away from the city," according to the region's tourism website.  

A prolonged drought and record-warm summer in Greece has taken a toll on this tranquil oasis. The lake is drying up and leaving behind cracked earth and pungent dead fish. "The stench from the lake is getting very bad. If we don't get enough snow and rain, the problem will get worse next year," community leader Kostas Hadzivoulgaridis said, per Phys.org. "We need [officials] to take immediate action to protect the lake."

Local officials say the more than 10,000-square-acre lake has receded by nearly 300 yards in recent years. Other natural lakes in the region were at their lowest levels in a decade this summer, according to data from the Greek Biotope/Wetland Center.

Why is the plight of Lake Koronia so important?

A heat wave this summer forced officials to close schools and popular tourist sites. The heat is also threatening wine production in Greece and other European countries. A devastating drought has revealed a long-ago submerged village in Greece.

The warming world made worse the drought and heat, which contributed to the country's shrinking lakes. Excessive heat and heat waves are increasing in duration, frequency, intensity, and magnitude as heat-trapping gases build up in Earth's atmosphere. Likewise, droughts are exacerbated by the planet's warming, making them longer, more frequent, and more intense.

What's being done about the drought in Greece?

"The solution lies in three key words: conservation, storage, and reuse," professor of hydrogeology Konstantinos S. Voudouris said, per the Associated Press. Voudouris would like infrastructure improvements to take priority and said they should include the collection and storage of rainwater during the wet season as well as recycling of treated wastewater.

We can help cool our planet by lessening our reliance on dirty energy sources and switching to renewables. Installing solar panels, driving an electric vehicle, and upgrading your home to a smart home can all help cut down the emissions of planet-warming gases.

