Farmers scramble to save early crops after severe storms sweep through region: 'We kind of dodged a bullet here'

Recent storms have brought heavy rains and sizable hail as well as concerns for Valley farmers in California, where serious weather is not only threatening crops but also farmers' livelihoods — and, ultimately, our food supply.

What's Happening?

In early March, Tulare County, California, was hit with downpours and more that left farmers worried. David Borba, a local farmer, told ABC30 News that the hail could have caused significant damage.

"The hail would've been a big problem," Borba said, noting that it could knock blooms off young plants in this early part of the growing season and reduce crop yields.

The local farmer told the news station that his almonds, pistachios, and other crops avoided major damage, but some areas seemed to experience heavier rains. "We kind of dodged a bullet here," Borba added, though with more storms expected, he remains cautious.

For farmers, this isn't just about lost crops — it's about financial strain. Increasingly unpredictable weather patterns can make it harder to plan, agriculturally speaking, and the ripple effects show up in food prices. Higher prices at the grocery store are a concern for everyone, especially those already facing elevated household costs.

Why Is This Concerning?

Extreme weather events, driven by heat-trapping pollution, are intensifying and becoming more frequent with rising global temperatures, putting crops, farmers, and the general public at risk.

When storms damage yields of almonds or pistachios, it reduces farmers' incomes. Farmers are then forced to raise prices to cover their losses, and scarcity means demand starts to outstrip supply.

All of this impacts consumers in terms of what they pay and what they can even find on store shelves.

Pollination is another challenge. Heavy rainfall can disrupt bees, which are essential for pollinating many crops. With bee populations already dwindling due to Colony Collapse Disorder, fewer bees means lower crop yields and, again, higher prices.

Borba told ABC30 News that area farmers may also still be feeling the effects of the 2023 floods, which weakened tree health. The trees may now be more vulnerable to future storms.

What's Being Done About It?

Farmers like Borba assess crop damage after storms and often work with insurance adjusters to manage losses, according to the local outlet.

Meanwhile, the Tulare County Farm Bureau isn't the only state group to acknowledge the shortage of bees already this year. The California Farm Bureau Federation, California State Beekeepers Association, and many California beekeepers are speaking up about the high rate of bee loss in the region, driven by factors like disease and potentially compounded by serious storms.

While no immediate solutions are in sight, efforts continue to support the agricultural community as it navigates these challenges.

As storms continue to threaten crops, farmers are preparing for the worst but hoping for better weather. The key challenge is building resilience in farming practices to protect both farmers and consumers from the ongoing impacts of extreme events.

While of course more work remains to be done, supporting farmers in your area can help to create more sustainable food systems. In addition to purchasing local produce, you could also consider cultivating your own pollinator-friendly garden to nurture fragile bee populations.

