Experts raise red flag as critical food source comes under threat: 'Major challenges'

Perhaps less familiar to consumers by name, pulses are one of the most important crops in India. But long dry periods and irregular rain in the region are jeopardizing yields of this nutritious, sustainable food source and the livelihoods of farmers.

What's happening?

The dried seeds of legume plants — such as chickpeas, kidney beans, black-eyed peas, lentils, and more — pulses have for decades been a vital crop in India due to their nutritional value, financial payoff, and sustainability.

However, as reported by IndiaSpend, "changing weather patterns and unpredictable rainfall" are causing problems. Although India remains the crop's top producer globally, responsible for 25% of all pulse production, per the data-based journalism nonprofit, farmers have seen diminished yields.

G.V. Ramanjaneyulu, executive director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, noted that this drop has caused a shift in priorities for farmers: " ... Prolonged dry spells, which are now a frequent occurrence, combined with water stagnation from heavy rains are creating major challenges for pulse cultivation," Ramanjaneyulu told IndiaSpend. "As a result, many farmers are opting out of growing pulses," further impacting production totals.

Why are pulses important to India?

Pulses are an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber, according to the Global Pulse Confederation, a combination that is especially vital for the large vegetarian population of India. A 2022-2023 report from the Indian government connects their higher protein content to their significance as a domestic staple as well as an export.

"In India, pulses have long been a staple, with various types of dal forming an integral part of our diets," Narsanna Koppula told IndiaSpend. "However, over time, we have complicated our agricultural systems to the point where we now rely heavily on pulse imports." Koppula is the chief executive officer of Aranya Agricultural Alternatives.

Some of that complication might be linked to a focus in past decades on wheat and rice. The country, "with high concentrations of poor and malnourished people, long promoted a cereal-centric diet composed of subsidized staple commodities such as rice and wheat," the 2022-2023 report said. But as experts "shift their focus from calorie intake to nutrition," some are turning to sources like pulses, which offer much more protein than wheat or rice.

IndiaSpend noted that imports of pulse have surpassed "2.5 million tonnes [2.8 million tons] in recent years … driven by the need to meet domestic demand and to control prices." While consumer demands may be addressed with pulses coming in from out of the country, the toll on the nation's economy, its food security, and its farmers could be substantial.

According to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 70% of rural households in India rely on the agricultural industry to make a living. Farmers burdened by declining pulse yields are facing financial hardship as well as potential operational challenges.

That's because pulses can be beneficial to crop rotations and whole farming systems, according to the Global Pulse Confederation. The nitrogen-fixing crop can absorb nitrogen from the air, making it available as a nutrient to support plant growth and soil health.

This decreases the need for synthetic fertilizers, which can pose risks to ecosystems, contribute to heat-trapping emissions, and come with an additional price tag. The Sustainable Food Trust has even noted the ability of pulse crops to "sequester carbon in the soil."

What's being done about pulse crops?

In a 2023 study published in the journal Agricultural Water Management and cited by IndiaSpend, researchers noted the importance of thoughtful and efficient approaches to irrigation in pulse production. According to the study, for example, the use of micro-irrigation could increase pulse yields by 31%, with water productivity increased by 43%.

The researchers identified other potentially helpful methods, such as mulching, using specific irrigation techniques according to aridity, and something called ridge planting. Among other benefits, planting along elevated ridges can promote proper drainage, making it helpful in protecting crops from heavy rainfall.

Scientists are also working to cultivate drought-tolerant varieties. Top Crop Manager reported in January on research being conducted at the University of Saskatchewan into pulses with larger root systems, which may "have the potential to result in greater and more consistent yields, especially in dry years."

Pulses are water-efficient crops that can also enrich soil and reduce emissions, so identifying effective farming techniques and agricultural policies to help them withstand extreme weather has the potential to support an all-around sustainable food source. People everywhere can help give the plants a fighting chance by choosing consumer goods and learning about strategies that can help to reduce the heat-trapping pollution that fuels intensifying and unpredictable weather.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.