Officials sound alarm as a major staple food is becoming increasingly scarce: 'We don't know what will happen'

Malaysia is struggling to keep a staple food — rice — readily available to the country's citizens. With the region's rice supply shrinking due to rising global temperatures and erratic weather, Malaysian officials are sounding the alarm on the nation's food security and seeking solutions.

What's happening?

Rice shortages in Malaysia have officials seeking support from neighboring countries and importers to meet national demand, news site Bernama reported. Recently, Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu traveled to Cambodia to discuss enhancing agricultural cooperation — including increasing rice imports.

"We have enough stock of rice for at least six months," Sabu said during the visit. "But we don't know what will happen because of climate change, so food security is important."

Sabu added, "Our paddy production was 71% before but now it is only 56%."

Beyond the impact of rising global temperatures on rice crops, Sabu said other factors are exacerbating Malaysia's grain shortages. Urban development has reduced available farmland, limiting the country's agricultural footprint. Low wages for rice farmers have pushed many workers to leave the industry for better-paying jobs, reducing the country's ability to sustain rice production. As a result, Malaysia has become increasingly reliant on imports to meet national demand.

Why is Malaysia's rice shortage important?

Rice is a staple grain worldwide, but the crop is especially central to diets in Asian countries like Malaysia. The grain is usually affordable and accessible, making its scarcity especially felt by low-income families. Crop shortages of in-demand products — including rice — increase prices, making it harder for impoverished households to meet their basic needs.

Malaysia relies on local production and imports to meet the country's rice demand. According to Bernama, Malaysia consumes more than 2.7 million tons of rice annually, importing about 30% of it from Cambodia. The country also buys rice from other importers, including Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan, and India. With current shortages, Malaysia needs additional support from these suppliers.

This isn't the first time — nor will it be the last — that rising global temperatures have impacted food security. Extreme weather significantly affects agriculture, including the stability and yield of crops like rice. As Earth.org reported, extreme weather like droughts, floods, and heat waves degrades soil health, disrupts planting conditions, and reduces crop yields.

But erratic weather and warming temperatures aren't alone in impacting rice availability in Malaysia — trade policies, rising agriculture costs, and supply chain disruptions also play a role.

What's being done about Malaysia's rice shortage?

Currently, Malaysia is looking for additional support from its importers to meet demand. During his visit to Cambodia to discuss these agricultural needs, Sabu said Malaysia must "work with other countries in the region to safeguard our food security."

"Cambodia has plenty of paddy farms and produces quality rice for exports," Sabu said, per Bernama. "Perhaps, we could buy more in the future if needed."

Globally, researchers are working to create rice strains that are resilient to extreme weather, including flooding and high temperatures. In an effort to address rising global temperatures and extreme weather, some farmers are turning to more sustainable agriculture methods that are less taxing on the environment. To support sustainable farming, the Malaysian government offers financial support to farmers who employ "low-carbon farming" practices.

