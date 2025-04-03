Local farmers scramble to save what's left after catastrophic crop collapse: 'We urgently need help'

"There's a fear that prices in the shops will go up."

In January, Storm Éowyn hit Ireland, leaving a path of destruction and flooding. The record-breaking extratropical cyclone was the most powerful storm to hit Ireland since Hurricane Debbie in 1961. Now, the full extent of the damage may be coming to light.

What happened?

According to The Irish Times, Storm Éowyn caused over €500 million (around $540 million) in damages to forests. It also damaged winter crops such as cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, and leeks, per Business Plus, which detailed the devastating effects of the storm.

One farmer was deeply concerned about the destroyed winter crop and future summer crop, saying, "We urgently need help on this one."

In addition to affecting existing crops, Storm Éowyn could hamper future crops. As Business Plus explained, farmers worry that the ground could be too wet for sowing new crops, leading to shortages later in the year and food price increases.

Michael Kilcoyne, chief of Consumers' Association of Ireland, said, "There's a fear that prices in the shops will go up," adding, "It could be that the ground is so wet and has damaged the fields, it'll make sowing crops for later this year difficult."

Why is this event concerning?

Ireland is rarely hit by hurricanes or cyclones. However, extreme weather events are growing more intense as global temperatures rise, and areas not previously impacted are feeling the effects.

Pete Falloon of the University of Bristol shared his concerns regarding crop vulnerability and the current state of our climate, saying, "Crops are often vulnerable to extreme weather, and we can expect to witness ongoing shocks to global agricultural production and supply chains, which ultimately feed into food security concerns."

In short, destroyed crops mean less food. Less food leads to higher grocery prices.

What's being done about it?

There's no magic wand to make severe storms disappear. However, it may be possible to reduce their intensity and impact. Strengthening infrastructure with climate-resilient buildings, improving emergency preparedness, planning evacuations, and fortifying homes can enhance safety now.

At the same time, reducing pollution from dirty fuels — the primary cause of our overheated planet — could bring an angry planet back into balance. You can contribute to a cooler future by upgrading to energy-efficient appliances known to provide significant savings on utility bills.

