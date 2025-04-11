Farmers warn of continued food price hikes due to multiple factors beyond their control: 'Food inflation could increase'

Has your grocery bill left you shocked lately? Across the globe, food prices are rising. In places like South Africa, the increases are sharp and with no end in sight, making it harder for some households to make ends meet.

What's happening?

The latest numbers from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group's Household Affordability Index paint a clear picture of the struggle many families are facing.

Founded in 2018 "in response to the unjust and unequal political economy of South Africa," according to their website, the organization publishes the HAI monthly. The report analyzes "the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first in the household food basket," per the South African outlet Independent Online.

From December 2024 to January 2025, the report shows that the average cost of essential foods rose by 1%, an increase of 28.49 rands (roughly $1.44 USD at the time of publish), according to IOL. The outlet also noted an increase from the same time last year of 3.5% or R99.07 (around $5.02 USD) for the same grocery basics.

Meanwhile, per IOL, the National Agricultural Marketing Council reported a 0.6% increase on the items in its own food basket between November 2024 and December 2024.

Extreme weather events are playing a significant role in escalating food prices around the world.

Economist Casey Sprake told IOL, "Weather events such as El Niño led to a drop in maize production, primarily white maize, which saw the price hike due to lower local supply and higher demand from Southern Africa."

El Niño reportedly charged a record-breaking drought in the region throughout much of 2024, devastating harvests in multiple Southern African countries.

Why is this rise in food prices concerning?

To zero in on just one crop, the country has ranked first in Africa and 11th globally in maize production, according to a 2024 report from Business Insider. Hits to this food's production are not inconsequential: The corn industry is a major employer in the region, and corn is a staple locally as well as in many cultures around the world.

Indeed, rising food prices are a global problem. Tea, similarly, is a diet staple, a source of employment, and an important export for Turkey, where drier and hotter conditions have recently threatened its yields. Rice harvests have been jeopardized by extreme heat and flooding in Japan and Sri Lanka, respectively — the crop being of cultural and economic significance in both countries.

IOL also spoke with Sprake about meat prices, which he said are influenced by "animal diseases, exchange rates, and seasonal supply fluctuations."

It's worth noting that disease spread itself can be compounded by environmental factors, including volatile weather.

It might seem easy for some to shrug off a few extra dollars here and there, but these price surges signal much bigger issues. For South African households already facing financial strain, higher grocery bills may only add to the burden.

"If pressure on the local currency intensifies, food inflation could increase, as imported goods and global commodity prices would become more expensive," Sprake said.

The rising cost of living also highlights the fragility of the country's food systems, which are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events and fluctuations in global markets. If these trends continue, more people will struggle to afford basic necessities, contributing to more widely felt food insecurity and economic instability.

What's being done about it?

While the future of food prices remains uncertain, there are efforts underway to help stabilize costs. Local agriculture initiatives and smarter supply chain management are at the forefront of these efforts.

Supporting sustainable farming practices and policies that can strengthen local food systems will be essential to keeping prices down and buttressing food security. On a personal level, buying local and supporting farmers in your community can make a real difference.

To tackle the root causes — like climate disruptions and currency fluctuations — governments and communities alike need to step up. As we move forward, it's clear that price increases are just one more example of how unchecked heat-trapping pollution and the extreme weather it causes are pushing our planet — and our wallets — closer to the edge.

