New report exposes over $50 million in losses from dire issue affecting farms: 'Considerable impacts'

Extreme weather has dealt a severe blow to Connecticut's farming community, with a recent survey revealing millions of dollars in losses in 2023 and 2024.

What's happening?

As detailed by Inside Investigator, Connecticut farmers have reported devastating financial losses ranging from a few hundred dollars to over a million dollars per farm, according to a survey conducted by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg).

The survey results — which revealed over $50 million in losses overall — prompted the state to request nearly $84 million in emergency block grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to help affected farms recover.

Excessive moisture and flooding stand out as the primary culprits behind these agricultural losses, according to the report. Historic flooding hit the Connecticut River Valley in 2023, while western Connecticut experienced significant flooding in 2024. These events particularly damaged vegetable, fruit, and aquaculture production, with Hartford and New Haven counties reporting the highest number of responses to the survey about affected farms.

"These weather extremes resulted in considerable impacts to farmers; including losses in harvestable production, yield, and crop quality; infrastructure damage; equipment; and increases in the cost of production," CT DoAg noted in its request to the USDA.

Why is this important?

The devastation of Connecticut farms affects everyone in the region. When local farms struggle, our food security weakens and prices can rise at grocery stores and farmers markets. A stable local food system provides resilience against supply chain disruptions.

The financial toll on farming communities also ripples throughout rural economies. For every dollar a farm loses, local businesses such as equipment dealers, feed stores, and processing facilities can also suffer. These weather-related disasters also push more family farms toward bankruptcy, threatening a way of life that has defined Connecticut's landscape and culture for centuries.

What can be done about extreme weather events?

While the immediate economic impact is measured in the tens of millions, the long-term cost of inaction would be far greater. Investing in climate adaptation now is significantly less expensive than dealing with collapsed food systems and abandoned agricultural lands later.

Connecticut's request for nearly $84 million in block grants could compensate farms for weather-related losses and help to invest in resiliency projects on individual farms. Organizations like the Connecticut Farm Bureau offer resources to help farmers navigate disaster assistance programs and implement climate-smart agricultural practices. The USDA's Conservation Stewardship Program also provides financial and technical assistance to farmers implementing practices that build soil health and increase farm resilience.

On an individual level, building awareness of critical climate issues will help you understand how you can make a difference.

