New analysis exposes concerning outlook for global food systems: 'Not just an abstract concept'

A warming planet is pushing food prices upward as extreme weather disrupts the supply chain, with rising costs ultimately reaching consumers.

What's happening?

In 2024, fruit farmers warned that rising orange juice costs were coming after devastating floods in Valencia, Spain, which impacted crop yield and brought more than $200 million in damage. Orange growers in Brazil and Florida also reported low orange yields. The British Fruit Juice Association said the availability of orange juice reached its lowest level in nearly 50 years.

Olive oil costs also rose last year after Spain endured unseasonably high temperatures and drought conditions that impacted the country's olive oil industry. It was the second year in a row that Spain had a bad harvest.

Many more examples of extreme weather driven by an overheating planet have repercussions for the food industry and the supply chain. "Climate change is not just an abstract concept; its effects manifest in tangible ways that directly impact agricultural productivity," according to a recent article on Earth.org. "Extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods and heat waves degrade soil health, disrupt planting schedules, and diminish crop yields."

The article highlights record droughts in the southern United States and Panama, disrupting traffic through the Panama Canal, a crucial global trade route. Historic low water levels in the channel forced authorities to limit ship crossings. The problems in the Panama Canal are another example of how a warming world can disrupt food supply chains, causing a domino effect that leads to higher food costs for consumers.

Why is the economic impact of an overheating planet on the food industry important?

On a global scale, our warming world is expected to disrupt food production, degrade quality, inflate prices, and strain distribution systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the impacts in the United States will include "Americans with particular dietary patterns, such as Alaska Natives, [who] will confront shortages of key foods." The CDC also warns of rising food insecurity linked to increasing food prices.

"People may begin to cope by turning to nutrient-poor but calorie-rich foods," according to the CDC. "Some people may also go hungry. The results could range from micronutrient malnutrition to obesity."

Lower-income countries, compared to the U.S., have fewer resources to face the challenges of a warming planet. Africa is dealing with the impacts of extreme heat. Farmers in Tanzania are digging trenches to fight the effects of drought and desertification on their crop yields. Crop shortages driving food inflation are leaving families unable to meet their basic nutritional needs.

What's being done about food insecurity?

There have been several recent reports of technological advances that offer hope in the battle to end food insecurity. Scientists have discovered a gene mutation in peach trees that can protect the fruit from the effects of spring frosts.

A multinational group of researchers published findings last fall from a study that began almost 15 years ago that shows that with the right growing methods and soil health, crop yields can actually improve in warming conditions.

