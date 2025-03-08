Passerby shares photo of two massive yachts owned by same person docked in local marina: 'Imagine being so rich'

His yachts are well known and hard to miss, both for their unusual pairing and their sheer size.

An infamous pair of yachts made waves on Reddit recently, when one user shared a photo in a subreddit dedicated to admiring — and just as often, condemning — the largest superyachts on the planet.

"Any idea who owns this?" they asked, showcasing the enormous duo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Front [one's] mine," one person joked. "Couple c32's, couple saunas, couple helipads. [It's] really just a basic daily tbh."

Another followed up with the real details: "Ah, the cool S/Y and its cute (but really f****** badass and big) support vessel, Hodor! Lonian is the $160m S/Y, Hodor is … the $30m support vessel that carries the helicopter, cigarette boat, yellow fin, jet skis, other water toys, & the 10 cabins for crew."

You could practically hear jaws dropping. "Imagine being so rich your 2nd yacht cost more than most families will see through all generations in 200 years," one person replied.

Another commenter confirmed the boats' names and owner, sharing the info page on Superyacht Fan that identified them as belonging to billionaire businessman Lorenzo Fertitta, perhaps most famous for being the former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

His yachts are well known and hard to miss, both for their unusual pairing and their sheer size. In fact, on the same subreddit, another person had recently described the support vessel — Hodor — as the "Disney Villain Yacht."

"[It's] a neck breaking behemoth," they wrote. "Speedboats, 9 jet skis, a submersible, quads, motorcycles, side by sides..the [list] continues."

And while some yacht fans were drooling over the vessels, others were turning a more critical eye. "Such an insane level of wealth," one person wrote.

It's a point of view that's held by numerous people, who view the exorbitant spending on these yachts as both tasteless and harmful to the planet. And while the yachts are surely considered impressive to many for their magnitude, there is an undeniable truth to the environmental claims.

An opinion piece from The Guardian described these super and megayachts as "environmentally indefensible," calling for governments to ban them. "Owning a megayacht is the most polluting activity a single person can possibly engage in," they wrote. They described how certain yachts "emit more than 22,000 tonnes of carbon every year, which is more than some small countries."

In an attempt to drive down these emissions, governments have introduced bills to collect fees from yacht owners — including Maine's new "impact fee" or Canada's tax on yachts and private jets.

