Video sparks outrage after giving inside look at superyacht's galling detail: 'Truly obscene'

"Different rules for the rich and poor I guess."

A superyacht isn't a regular yacht. It can go the distance, and the sky's the limit — especially when the superyacht comes equipped with its own helicopter.

One viral video posted to the r/BeAmazed subreddit shows a sneak peek behind how a crew preps a helicopter for storage under a superyacht's deck.

In the video, the crew works together to maneuver a landed helicopter to one side of the deck while revealing hidden storage for the aircraft under the other half.

"Do you think they were watching one of those micro home videos and were like, 'It's funny how the poors hide away their meagre belongings… wait, Bartholomew, are you thinking what I'm thinking?.... Chopper cabinet!'" one commenter joked on the Reddit post.

Superyachts — a symbol of extreme wealth — are luxury toys that consume significant amounts of diesel. The yacht catapults levels of carbon dioxide — a heat-trapping gas that, in excess, contributes to rising global temperatures — to irresponsible levels.

According to the Guardian, a superyacht can emit over 22,000 tonnes of carbon each year, which is more carbon than many small countries emit.

Add a helicopter into the equation, and that number increases manifold.

According to Flights for Their Future, a one-hour helicopter ride can emit approximately 1,100 pounds of carbon, equivalent to 1,273 miles driven by an average gas-powered passenger car, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

"This kind of wealth is truly obscene," one commenter stated.

While cases like this demonstrate a clear disparity in climate responsibility between the wealthy and the poor, every effort still counts, and the rich must take the lead.

Last year, Jim Kennedy of Cox Enterprises donated $100 million to Wetlands America Trust to help conserve America's wetlands. In 2023, one of the nation's wealthiest and most influential institutions — the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — gifted about 20,000 acre-feet of water to the Utah Department of Natural Resources to help save the Great Salt Lake from shrinking further.

To better address unnecessary emissions by luxury toys like superyachts, distinguished law professors Clinton G. Wallace and Shelley H. Welton published an important body of work proposing taxes on luxury emissions.

"Big money will tell you it's your responsibility to save the earth, yet there they are enjoying luxury. Different rules for the rich and poor I guess," one user commented.

