New photo of Mark Zuckerberg's $330M superyacht sparks debate online: 'Nothing but greed'

A Redditor recently spotted Mark Zuckerberg's superyacht off the Florida coast, causing some to swoon but many others to deride the excessive wealth such a ship requires and the environmental impact it causes.

The photo, posted in the r/yachtporn subreddit, showed a massive yacht in the waters off of Ft. Lauderdale. Commenters quickly recognized the ship, confirming it belongs to Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO and one of the world's richest people.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Named "LAUNCHPAD," the superyacht is nearly 400 feet long and carries a reported price tag of $300 million, according to YachtWorld. A secondary ship, which reportedly costs $30 million and is "only" 220 feet long, typically accompanies the superyacht as a support vessel.

In other words, that's $330 million for a pair of ships — or more money than the gross domestic product of nations such as Nauru and the Marshall Islands.

"Greed……. Nothing but greed," one commenter wrote.

It's also a not-so-great look for Zuckerberg, who frequently touts his environmental credentials. He once urged Harvard graduates to fight climate change before "we destroy the planet," per an ABC News report. Meta has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, and in 2022, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced $44 million in funding for technologies that address climate change.

But while Zuckerberg publicly says the right things about the environment, his purchases tell a different story.

"So much for his climate agenda," one Redditor commented.

Zuckerberg was loudly criticized when he purchased the superyacht in 2024. He also owns a private jet that burns 475 gallons of fuel per hour, and Kauai residents reportedly have environmental concerns about his $270 million compound on the Hawaiian island.

But LAUNCHPAD takes the cake when it comes to carbon emissions. In fact, few things on the planet are as bad for the environment as superyachts.

These yachts can cost millions of dollars to operate and maintain each year, and that's because they also typically have a full-time crew, as well as features like helicopter pads, submarines, and pools. With all of that included, The Conversation found that a superyacht can emit more than 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, or roughly the same as 1,400 gas-burning cars.

And although several companies are now developing more eco-friendly yachts, it will likely be a long time until those are as common as electric vehicles on American streets.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



