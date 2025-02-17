Surfaced photos of billionaire's yacht docked near Super Bowl sparks outrage online: 'No one person should be allowed...'

Tickets to the Super Bowl typically cost several thousand dollars, and advertisers pay millions for 30-second commercial spots during the game.

But these examples aren't the only displays of excess and extreme wealth surrounding Super Bowl LIX.

As SI reported, Shad Kahn, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, parked his $360 million yacht in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

Khan is a 74-year-old billionaire worth around $13.3 billion. His wealth comes from the auto parts industry. On the Forbes 400 list, he's the 55th-richest person in America, and in 2012, Khan bought the Jaguars team for $770 million.

SI describes Khan's yacht as "truly insane," as it costs $36 million annually to operate, is longer than a football field, and takes a crew of 36 people to run. The yacht has a basketball court, three pools, four fireplaces, a theater, a helipad, and a dance floor.

Enormous yachts like Khan's pose many challenges and concerns.

The disturbing superyacht and megayacht trend epitomizes extreme wastefulness and economic disparity. Large yachts create at least 1,500 times more pollution than a standard car, according to the Guardian, and disproportionately contribute to the rapid overheating of our planet.

Traditional yachts consume many resources and generate excess waste, which has a significant environmental impact. Fortunately, better alternatives are available.

For example, the Silent 120 Explorer is a solar-powered yacht that minimizes the boat's marine ecosystem damage. Meanwhile, Arc Boats follows the Tesla model to produce electric boats to eliminate exhaust pollution and make marine environments cleaner places.

As an individual who perhaps doesn't have millions to spend on a yacht, consider low-impact travel options whenever the spirit of wanderlust strikes you.

If you plan to watch the Super Bowl, choose a watching venue close to home, learn about the event's sustainability initiatives, and focus your game food on plant-based options.

In an Instagram post about Khan's yacht, one social media user wondered, "Imagine the fuel costs?"

Someone else commented on the post, "No one person should be allowed to have this kind of wealth."

"Imagine what good could have been accomplished with that," another Instagrammer wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.