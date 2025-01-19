People react to photo of billionaire's preposterously large yacht: 'I helped pay for that'

"In a way that's kind of part my yacht too."

Ever wonder where the money you pay for a toolkit goes? It could be a 384-foot superyacht.

A post in the subreddit r/harborfreight shared an image of a billionaire's yacht, and commenters shared their shock and outrage at the lavishness of it.

"384-foot Motor Yacht Infinity, owned by Eric Smidt, the owner of Harbor Freight Tools," reads the caption.

According to SuperYacht Times, the Infinity is the world's 48th-largest yacht, classified as a superyacht because it is much longer than the 98-foot max of a yacht. It can even be classified as a gigayacht.

The Infinity is powered by two engines. It has a steel hull and aluminum frame that adds to a volume of 4,978 gross tonnage. It also features two helicopter landing pads.

Harbor Freight Tools is an American chain store with over 1,500 locations that is known for low-price power tools, generators, tool boxes, and more. According to Forbes, the company made $7.6 billion in revenue in 2024, and owner Smidt is worth $15.6 billion, making him the 169th-richest person in the world.

Yachts are becoming more popular among the world's wealthiest. Oxfam reports that approximately 150 new superyachts launch each year. These yachts take a lot of fuel and energy to sail oceans, power air conditioning, and heat indoor swimming pools.

According to Oxfam, the annual carbon footprint of one yacht is "the equivalent to 860 years of emissions for the average person in the world." As of 2025, these yachts are exempt from the International Maritime Organization's emissions rules, according to the Guardian.

These superyachts contribute to higher global temperatures, rising oceans, worsening storms and climate disasters, and higher health risks. Even though billionaires with superyachts contribute disproportionately to these factors, lower-class people are affected the most. By 2050, up to 130 million people could be pushed into poverty because of the climate crisis, according to the World Economic Forum.

Yachts from San Diego to Saudi Arabia continue to leave people baffled at their existence and excess greed.

At least a few customers at Harbor Freight Tools could find a sense of humor in response to it.

"So is that where all my zip tie purchases are being spent?" one commenter joked.

"I helped pay for that yacht," another wrote. "In a way that's kind of part my yacht too."

"My money spent at HF makes up one smidgy little smudge of white paint on the hidden side of a bolt on one of those radar shields," wrote one commenter.

