Football fans share photos of billionaire's gargantuan yacht arriving at the Super Bowl: 'Something doesn't make sense here'

The mega-rich love to flaunt their wealth. Football fans on Reddit railed against one billionaire's massive yacht.

The Super Bowl is a star-studded event that attracts celebrities, socialites, sports fans, and the uber-wealthy. One of the richest people on the planet sailed their massive boat to New Orleans to participate in the festivities.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Shahid Khan, owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, is the 64th-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Khan owes his wealth to engineering specialized car parts. The massive yacht was reported by The Sun to be worth $360 million and boasts three pools, a basketball court, and a helipad.

While there are plenty of photos of this boat that is even longer than a football field, one Redditor wanted proof of all the amenities. "I need to see the bball court or it doesn't have it," wrote one person.

With such a big footprint, you will likely not be surprised to learn that boats like this produce a ton of pollution. Oxfam released a report on the effects of yachts and private jets, finding that "an ultra-rich European on their yachts emits, on average, as much carbon as an ordinary European would in 585 years."

Another commenter on the post remarked on how much effort everyday people are asked to put into climate-friendly choices when this yacht has such an outsized impact. "And my gas car is the problem … yeah, something doesn't make sense here," they said.

Someone else remarked on how instead of buying a big fancy boat, billionaires could solve many of the world's ills. They commented: "America's billionaires could literally join together and end homelessness and hunger if they wanted to, but they buy s*** like this instead."

Even filling the tank just one time costs around $1.5 million, according to Dmarge. This amount of money would be life-changing for nearly anyone and, if used effectively, could support thousands of people.

