Onlookers left speechless as gigantic yacht docks in busy harbor: 'It costs $15 to $25 million a year to operate'

There are plenty of megayachts cruising the world's oceans, but their size up close is always even bigger than you expect. One person took to Reddit looking for help identifying a massive ship they saw in Seattle.

People used to convalesce by the sea for a number of reasons, but there may be some science behind simply looking at the ocean. According to a study out of UC Davis, "Gazing at bodies of water can help lower your heart rate, blood pressure, and increase feelings of relaxation."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although you can see the ocean from the beach or any small vessel, some people feel the need to travel on yachts that could hold the population of a whole small town. One Redditor shared a photo with the Seattle community, looking for help identifying one such boat. The included photo shows a ship that towers over the surrounding boats and buildings.

The OP added that the yacht was not listed on the typical app: "It wasn't on Marine Traffic."

Commenters were quick to identify the owner. One person wrote: "Stephen Orenstein is a German-American businessman … He used to own 75% of logistics firm Supreme Group … the primary supplier of food and water to the U.S. army in Afghanistan."

Forbes lists Orenstein as the 1,623rd-richest person. The outlet also reported that "in 2014, two Supreme Group companies pleaded guilty to major fraud for overcharging the U.S. army for $48 million between 2005 and 2009."

According to a report on the environmental impact of yachts and private jets, "Oxfam estimates the average annual carbon footprint of each of these yachts to be 5,672 tonnes (6,252 tons). This is equivalent to 860 years of emissions for the average person in the world."

The environmental impact of the wealthy is almost as oversized as their yachts. The richest 10% of people account for around 50% of global carbon pollution. Plus, environmental regulations are often enforced using fines, and when you have more money than you could ever spend in 100 lifetimes, a fine is not going to affect you much.

Another person on Reddit was shocked to see the boat: "Saw this today on Lane Union! It was insane!"

Someone else railed against this class of person, "It costs $15 to $25 million a year to operate. That's the life."

